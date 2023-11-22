See Kate Middleton Sparkle in Diamond Tiara Not Worn Since 1930s

Watch : Kate Middleton Debuts Banging New Hair Transformation

This Kate Middleton look just took the crown—or rather, the tiara.

The Princess of Wales turned heads in the Strathmore Rose tiara—a diamond-studded headpiece once belonging to the Queen Mother that has not been publicly worn since the 1930s—at a state banquet inside Buckingham Palace on Nov. 21. She paired the rarely-seen diadem with a white Jenny Packham gown featuring a short cape and gold embellishments, as well as earrings that previously belonged to Queen Elizabeth II, resulting in royally stunning look that paid tribute to the two generations of matriarchs in the royal family.

For the regal occasion, Kate was joined by her husband Prince William and her in-laws, King Charles III and Queen Camilla, as they welcomed President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeo and First Lady Kim Keon Hee.

However, this was not the first time the 41-year-old wore a tiara to a state dinner. Just last year, Kate sported the Lover's Knot tiara—an accessory known to be a favorite of the late Princess Diana—to a black-tie affair honoring South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. At the time, she completed the look with a cream-colored Jenny Peckham gown and pearl drop earrings that also belonged to Diana.