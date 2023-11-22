See Kate Middleton Sparkle in Diamond Tiara Not Worn Since 1930s

Kate Middleton donned the Strathmore Rose tiara—a headpiece once belonging to the Queen Mother that has not been publicly worn for nearly nine decades—to a royal banquet with Prince William.

By Gabrielle Chung Nov 22, 2023 1:02 AMTags
FashionKate MiddletonRoyalsCelebrities
This Kate Middleton look just took the crown—or rather, the tiara.

The Princess of Wales turned heads in the Strathmore Rose tiara—a diamond-studded headpiece once belonging to the Queen Mother that has not been publicly worn since the 1930s—at a state banquet inside Buckingham Palace on Nov. 21. She paired the rarely-seen diadem with a white Jenny Packham gown featuring a short cape and gold embellishments, as well as earrings that previously belonged to Queen Elizabeth II, resulting in royally stunning look that paid tribute to the two generations of matriarchs in the royal family.

For the regal occasion, Kate was joined by her husband Prince William and her in-laws, King Charles III and Queen Camilla, as they welcomed President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeo and First Lady Kim Keon Hee.

However, this was not the first time the 41-year-old wore a tiara to a state dinner. Just last year, Kate sported the Lover's Knot tiara—an accessory known to be a favorite of the late Princess Diana—to a black-tie affair honoring South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. At the time, she completed the look with a cream-colored Jenny Peckham gown and pearl drop earrings that also belonged to Diana. 

photos
Kate Middleton's Rainbow Looks

Kate has only worn four different tiaras in her royal career so far. For her 2011 wedding to William—with whom she shares kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5—Kate donned the Cartier halo tiara, which was a gift from King George VI to the Queen Mother that was passed down to Queen Elizabeth on her 18th birthday.

 

Yui Mok//Pool/AFP via Getty Images

She then stepped out in the Queen Mother's Lotus Flower tiara in 2013, before wearing it again to palace occasions in 2015 and 2022. 

However, the Lover's Knot may be Kate's favorite, as she's worn it four different times in the span of seven years.

To see Kate in her various tiaras, as well as more royal jewels, keep reading.

Victoria Jones - Pool/Getty Images
Royal in Red

For a Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace in December 2022, the Princess of Wales styled her sparkly Jenny Packham gown with several regal accessories, including Queen Elizabeth II's Royal Family Order badge, the sash and star of the Royal Victorian Order, diamond frame earrings, a diamond Art Deco brooch and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother's famed Lotus Flower Tiara.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Princess of Style

Shortly after succeeding the Princess of Wales title, Kate wore this stunning Jenny Packham gown with Queen Mary's Lover's Knot tiara to a state dinner in 2022.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Vision in White

There's nothing more refreshing than seeing a royal who isn't afraid to wear an item on numerous occasions. The royal last wore this Barbara Casasola number at the 2016 for the Art Fund awards.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Elegance at Work

Kate  took the army's salute in a lovely Catherine Walker coat dress, which she paired with matching clutch and shoes.

Victoria Jones/PA Wire
Flaunt It

Kate showed the Americans how it is done in a white gown by Alexander McQueen, the same designer who created her iconic wedding dress.

Shutterstock
Tea Party Ready

When in the presence of the Queen it is pretty important to wear your Sunday finest. For the occasion, the Princess of Wales sported a pink coat dress by Alexander McQueen and a fascinator by Juliette Botterill.

REX/Shutterstock
Boho Chic

For the Chelsea Flower Show, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a whimsical dress from British label Erdem.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Sophisticated Suits

Kate wore the matching blazer and skirt combo to The Royal Foundation's Mental Health in Education conference.

Anthony Harvey/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Gorgeous Gowns

The royal stunned in a white McQueen gown for the 2019 BAFTA Awards.

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Going Green

Kate turned heads in this Eponine London dress for Children's Mental Health Week.

Neil Mockford/GC Images
Cute and Casual

The royal looked fabulous in a tweed jacket and boots at Islington Community Garden.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Pretty in Plaid

Kate looked gorgeous in a Q by McQueen green and blue tartan coat dress in Dundee, Scotland.

Heathcliff O'Malley - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Bold and Beautiful

The royal isn't afraid to rock a bold shade, like this pretty magenta she wore to The Royal Opera House.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Beautiful in Blue

Kate was all smiles as she watched a flypast to celebrate the centenary of the Royal Air Force.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Elegant in Emerald

The mother of three stunned in this number for the Family Action Charity.

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Royal Red

Next to Meghan Markle's royal blues, the Duchess of Cambridge's monochromatic ensemble makes a major impact.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Teal Time

Kate took a stroll with Prince William in a coat dress, matching hat and black pumps.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Festive and Chic

Kate have us major holiday fashion inspo in this green and white L.K. Bennett polka dot dress paired with a khaki clutch and matching heels for a visit to Evelina London Children's Hospital.

Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Cinderella Story

The princess looked like a real-life Cinderella at a diplomatic reception in this sparkly Jenny Packham gown that featured sheer cap sleeves and clusters of sequins.

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Fabulous Flare

For an official visit to RAF Akrotiri, Kate rocked a business-casual look that included a forest green Smythe blazer paired with navy trousers and a white shirt.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Pleasant in Plaid

Kate hosted a holiday party in this festive plaid Emilia Wickstead skirt paired with a black Brora cardigan and slouchy black high-heel boots.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Burgundy Beauty

The royal visitsed UCL Developmental Neuroscience Lab at UCL London in a burgundy Paule Ka blazer and skirt paired with a black turtleneck, tights and heels.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Buttoned and Belted

Kate stunned in a chic blue coat dress that featured a belted waist, button detailing and a collar paired with matching navy pumps and a black clutch to open the McLaren Automotive's new Composites Technology Centre.

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Velvet Trim

Kate attended the Remembrance Day service in a dark green coat with button detailing and a velvet trim collar, cuffs and pockets, and paired it with a fuzzy headband and carried a black clutch.

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Aquamarine Dream

For the Tusk Conservation Awards, Kate wore her aquamarine Jenny Packham gown (a stunning look she's worn before) paired with diamond chandelier earrings, a matching clutch and Jimmy Choo pumps.

Neil Mockford/GC Images
Nice in Navy

The Princess of Wales arrived at Imperial War Museum in a fitted blue sheath dress, nude heels and a matching nude clutch.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Royal Wedding Style

In honor of Princess Eugenie's wedding, Kate wore an all-fuchsia ensemble that included a stunning dress and matching fascinator from Alexander McQueen.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Chic in Check

The mother of three stunned in a burgundy accented Erdem check print dress paired with a matching clutch and heels.

Neil Mockford/GC Images
Lady in Lavender

Kate looked typically elegant for a mental health summit in this beautiful purple Emilia Wickstead dress, nude heels and an Aspinal leather handbag.

John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Cinderella Moment

The royal's blue taffeta Alexander McQueen gown at the state banquet had all kinds of Disney princess vibes from Queen Mary Lovers Knot tiara to Princess Diana's Collingwood pearl earrings.

photos
View More Photos From Kate Middleton's Best Looks
