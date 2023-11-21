YouTuber Trisha Paytas Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Moses Hacmon

No need to get all shook over this happy news.
Trisha Paytas announced Nov. 21 that she is pregnant and expecting her second baby with husband Moses Hacmon.
"Thankful," the influencer captioned an Instagram of her with Moses and 14-month-old daughter Malibu Barbie holding up a sonogram. "Baby #2 coming May 2024."
And they already have a name all picked out. After all, Trisha, who has previously expressed her love for the late King of Rock 'n' Roll, revealed on the Nov. 21 episode of her Just Trish podcast, "Whether it's a boy or girl—it's Elvis."
In fact, she even titled the podcast episode "Trisha is PREGNANT With Baby Elvis," during which she explained she found out about the pregnancy "on Oct. 3, which is Mean Girls Day."
She explained that the pregnancy came as a surprise since she had taken a test at a doctor's visit two weeks prior, which was negative.
"I did not think I was going to get pregnant," Trisha admitted. "It's just really hard for us to get pregnant. We'd try, try, try every single day and then it doesn't happen."
She noted that the two had been "trying for so long" to have another child and decided to take another test five weeks after her doctor's visit, which was positive.
And unlike her pregnancy with Malibu Barbie, Trisha and Moses—who tied the knot in 2021—decided to wait before announcing the good news. While the couple didn't explain why they chose to stay hush-hush, she did say, "It's been so weird to keep it a secret."
As for the future, Trisha said fans can expect Elvis to be the final piece to their family. As she simply put it, "We're done after this, by the way!"
It's clear that Malibu Barbie is also preparing to be a big sister. "She has a little baby she feeds," Trisha gushed. "She came to one of our appointments with us and was looking at the baby!"
Moses, smiling, said, "Malibu is going to be such a great older sister."