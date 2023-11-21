YouTuber Trisha Paytas Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Moses Hacmon

Watch : Love Is Blind's Bliss & Zack Pregnant, Expecting First Baby

No need to get all shook over this happy news.

Trisha Paytas announced Nov. 21 that she is pregnant and expecting her second baby with husband Moses Hacmon.

"Thankful," the influencer captioned an Instagram of her with Moses and 14-month-old daughter Malibu Barbie holding up a sonogram. "Baby #2 coming May 2024."

And they already have a name all picked out. After all, Trisha, who has previously expressed her love for the late King of Rock 'n' Roll, revealed on the Nov. 21 episode of her Just Trish podcast, "Whether it's a boy or girl—it's Elvis."

In fact, she even titled the podcast episode "Trisha is PREGNANT With Baby Elvis," during which she explained she found out about the pregnancy "on Oct. 3, which is Mean Girls Day."

She explained that the pregnancy came as a surprise since she had taken a test at a doctor's visit two weeks prior, which was negative.