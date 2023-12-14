Shawn Johnson Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 3 With Husband Andrew East

Watch : See Pregnant Shawn Johnson's Growing Baby Bump at ESPYS 2023

It's a golden moment for Shawn Johnson and Andrew East.

After all, the duo welcomed their third baby on Dec. 12.

"Our baby is healthy and that's all we can ask for!" Shawn, who welcomed the newborn via C-section, shared in their FamilyMade newsletter on Dec. 14. "Recovery is always a process and I've learned to be really patient with my body."

"Not trying to rush anything and really just going to soak it all in," she continued. "The third time around feels so surreal because even though we've done this twice before, there's still so much nervousness and excitement around the days leading up to the birth and then so much magic once you get to hold your sweet baby in your arms for the first time."

Shawn and Andrew's littlest one joins big sister Drew, 3, and brother, Jett, 2. And when it came to learning the sex of their newborn, the gold medalist, 31, who first announced her pregnancy in July, opted to keep it a surprise until the bundle of joy's arrival—just like they did with their eldest.

"There was something so special with Drew about Andrew finding out first in delivery and being able to tell me," Shawn exclusively told E! News in July 23. "It's his little celebration moment. It was really, really special. And so we're like, 'Let's just do that one more time.'"

The two have yet to publicly share the name or sex of their third child.