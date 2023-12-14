Shawn Johnson Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 3 With Husband Andrew East

Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson and husband Andrew East, who are parents to daughter Drew, 3, and son Jett, 2, have welcomed their third baby.

By Brahmjot Kaur Dec 14, 2023 4:45 PMTags
BabiesPregnanciesShawn JohnsonOlympicsCeleb KidsCelebrities
Watch: See Pregnant Shawn Johnson's Growing Baby Bump at ESPYS 2023

It's a golden moment for Shawn Johnson and Andrew East.

After all, the duo welcomed their third baby on Dec. 12.

"Our baby is healthy and that's all we can ask for!" Shawn, who welcomed the newborn via C-section, shared in their FamilyMade newsletter on Dec. 14. "Recovery is always a process and I've learned to be really patient with my body."

"Not trying to rush anything and really just going to soak it all in," she continued. "The third time around feels so surreal because even though we've done this twice before, there's still so much nervousness and excitement around the days leading up to the birth and then so much magic once you get to hold your sweet baby in your arms for the first time."

Shawn and Andrew's littlest one joins big sister Drew, 3, and brother, Jett, 2. And when it came to learning the sex of their newborn, the gold medalist, 31, who first announced her pregnancy in July, opted to keep it a surprise until the bundle of joy's arrival—just like they did with their eldest.

"There was something so special with Drew about Andrew finding out first in delivery and being able to tell me," Shawn exclusively told E! News in July 23. "It's his little celebration moment. It was really, really special. And so we're like, 'Let's just do that one more time.'"

The two have yet to publicly share the name or sex of their third child.

photos
Shawn Johnson Through the Years

In fact, Shawn reflected on how her mindset has changed with each of her pregnancies. Looking back on how she felt becoming a first-time mom, she explained, "You become so over-prepared. And then with every kid, it's like, ‘Oh, I know I still have that stuff. And we'll figure it out when they get here.'" 

 Although, of how she's feeling about her third trip to the delivery room, she jokingly added, "So much more lax to the point where I started to panic because I haven't done anything." 

But Shawn and the former football player, 32, are more than ready to figure out life as a family of five.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

How Taylor Swift Celebrated Enchanting Birthday Without Travis Kelce

2

Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North West Debuts Rap Name in New Song

3

Maren Morris Breaks Silence On Ryan Hurd Divorce

In fact, the couple even poked fun at their parenthood journey in a recent video on social media, comparing the way the two reacted to delivering their first children—which included the two barely holding onto all of their supplies—versus their third upcoming delivery, which seems like less of an ordeal.

And when it comes to life with a newborn, Shawn and Andrew are looking forward to reaching exciting milestones with their little one.

"The best part of parenting, especially after having two kids now, is to see each of our babies develop into their own person," she expressed to E!. "And they are not alike at all, which is really, really fun to watch."

Instagram / Shawn Johnson

Shawn Johnson & Andrew East

The Olympian and her husband welcomed their third baby on Dec. 12.

Ciara/Instagram

Ciara & Russell Wilson

On Dec. 11 the singer announced she had one, two stepped into life as a mother of four when she and her NFL quarterback husband welcomed daughter Amora Princess Wilson

Insatgram/Uzo Aduba

Uzo Aduba & Robert Sweeting

The Orange is the New Black star announced she and husband Robert Sweeting welcomed their first baby together.

"I've never been in love so quickly, so deeply in my entire life," she wrote on Instagram Nov. 30. "I really don't know what to say, guys. My heart is full. Thank you, God. I have joy like a fountain."

Ryan Cabrera & Alexa Bliss

The rocker and the WWE star found their way down to parenthood when they welcomed baby girl Hendrix Rouge Cabrera on Nov. 27.

Instagram/Sam Hunt

Sam Hunt & Hannah Lee Fowler

The country music star's house party just got a little bigger! He announced on Nov. 21 that their 17-month-old daughter Lucy is now a big sister.

Getty Images

Paris Hilton & Carter Reum

In an Instagram post shared on Thanksgiving, the Paris in Love star announced she and her husband welcomed their second child together, a baby girl named London.

Brooke Kelly Photography / @brookekellyphotography

Jana Kramer & Allan Russell

They got the boy! The singer announced on Nov. 13 that she and the soccer player welcomed son Roman James Russell.

Instagram / Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay & Tana Ramsay

The Masterchef star and wife Tana Ramsay announced Nov. 11 that they welcomed their sixth child, son Jesse James Ramsay.

Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

The Kardashians star gave birth to her first baby with the Blink-182 drummer, a son named Rocky Thirteen Barker, at exactly midnight on Nov. 1, according to a birth certificate obtained by E! News.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Marcus Mumford & Carey Mulligan

"Good baby, 10 out of 10 so far," the Maestro actress joked to Entertainment Tonight of her and the musican's third daughter. 

Instagram/Julie Lorentzen

Julie Lorentzen & Camilla Lorentzen

The TikTokers welcomed a baby boy one year after suffering a miscarriage, they announced on Nov. 1.

Instagram/Jason Kennedy

Jason Kennedy & Lauren Scruggs Kennedy

The former E! News host and his wife's son Ryver became a big brother when the couple welcomed daughter Poppy on Oct. 10.

Instagram/Tara Lipinski

Tara Lipinski & Todd Kapostasy 

The retired figure skater and her husband welcomed a baby girl named Georgie Winter via surrogate in October. 

Instagram/Alexis Allen

Jimmie Allen & Alexis Allen

The country singer and his wife welcomed their third child—son Cohen Ace James—on Sept. 27, five months after announcing their breakup

In October, Jimmie's rep told People that the couple—who also share daughters Naomi and Zara—"decided to work on things together and are still together." 

 

Instagram/Becca Kufrin

Becca Kufrin & Thomas Jacobs

The Bachelor in Paradise couple announced Sept. 23 that they welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Benson Lee Jacobs Kufrin.

Instagram/Bonnie Wright

Bonnie Wright & Andrew Lococo

Yer a mom, Ginny! The Harry Potter alum gave birth to her baby on Sept. 19

"Say hello to Elio Ocean Wright Lococo," she wrote in her son's birth announcement. "We’re all healthy and happy."

Fun fact: Little Elio shares the same birthday as Emma Watson's Hermione Granger character!

Instagram/Chanel Iman

Chanel Iman & Davon Godchaux

The model gave birth to her first child with the NFL star on Sept. 19. Named Capri Summer Godchaux, the baby girl joins older sisters Cali and Cassie, who Chanel shares with ex Sterling Shepard.

Insatgram/Liv Lo Golding

Henry Golding & Liv Lo Golding

Golding, party of four! The Crazy rich Asians star and his wife welcomed their second baby girl, Florence Likan Golding, on Sept. 9. 

Instagram (elyse_myers)

Elyse Meyers & Jonas Meyers

The TikToker and her husband welcomed their second child, a son named Oliver, in September.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Stassi Schroeder & Beau Clark

The Vanderpump Rules alum and her husband welcomed their second child, son Messer Rhys Clark, on Sept. 7.

Instagram/Taylor Neisen

Liev Schreiber & Taylor Neisen

The Ray Donovan star became a girl dad on Aug. 27 when he welcomed baby girl Hazel Bee with Taylor Neisen. Liev is also dad to teenage sons Kai and Sasha with ex Naomi Watts.

Instagram/Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian

Love all around! The retired tennis champion and the Reddit co-founder welcomed their second daughter, Adira River Ohanian, in August.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Chad Michael Murray & Sarah Roemer

The two announced Aug. 19 that they welcomed their third child, a baby girl.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Ashley Olsen & Louis Eisner

The actress-turned-designer welcomed her first child—a baby boy named Otto—with her husband earlier this year, multiple outlets reported on Aug. 14.

Instagram/April Marie

April Marie & Cody Cooper

The Ultimatum star and her boyfriend welcomed a baby girl on Aug. 9.

Instagram/Diana Jenkins

Diana Jenkins & Asher Monroe

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum and her fiancé welcomed daughter Elodie Mae Book on Aug. 8. The baby girl joins big sister Eliyanah, as well as Diana's adult kids Innis and Eneya from her previous marriage to Roger Jenkins.

James Devaney/GC Images

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky

Fifteen months after welcoming son RZA with the rapper, the "Umbrella" singer gave birth to the couple's second child, Riot Rose, on Aug. 1, according to a birth certificate obtained by E! News.

Instagram/Tia Blanco

Brody Jenner & Tia Blanco

The Hills: New Beginnings star and the surfer welcomed their first child—a baby girl named Honey Raye Jenner—on July 29.

Instagram / Raven Gates

Raven Gates & Adam Gottschalk

The Bachelor in Paradise couple announced the birth of their second child, son Max, July 23.

Instagram

Lindsay Lohan & Bader Shammas

How excited are we for the Mean Girls alum, who welcomed son Luai with husband Bader Shammas in July? The limit does not exist. 

photos
View More Photos From 2023 Celebrity Babies
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

How Taylor Swift Celebrated Enchanting Birthday Without Travis Kelce

2

Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North West Debuts Rap Name in New Song

3

Maren Morris Breaks Silence On Ryan Hurd Divorce

4

Shawn Johnson Welcomes Baby No. 3 With Husband Andrew East

5

Travis Kelce Gives Taylor Swift a Shoutout For His Top-Selling Jerseys