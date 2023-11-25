A Mom's Suicide After Abuse Accusations: The Heartbreaking Story Behind Take Care of Maya

Watch : Colin Firth Takes on Complex True Crime Role in The Staircase

Did accusations of child abuse lead to Beata Kowalski's suicide?

That question was explored in the Netflix documentary Take Care of Maya, and a jury has since determined that the Florida hospital where the accusations against Beata originated played a role in her death.

Attorneys for Beata's family, including her now-17-year-old daughter Maya Kowalski, argued during an eight-week trial that Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg "falsely imprisoned and battered" Maya—and that being separated from her child for 87 days under a cloud of suspicion ultimately drove Beata to take her own life.

Maya cried as the verdict was read on Nov. 9, the decision livestreamed on Court TV. Agreeing that the hospital was liable for wrongful imprisonment, battery, medical negligence and infliction of emotional distress, the six-person jury awarded the Kowalskis more than $261 million, including $50 million in punitive damages.

"It feels really nice to finally have an answer to this court case," Maya said on NewsNation's Cuomo the next day. "No amount of money will ever replace my mom, so, honestly, we were just happy to get a yes. We were happy to have our prayers answered."