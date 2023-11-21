Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard Steps Out With Johnny Bananas During Weekend of Canceled Wedding

Houses are colliding—but not in the way you'd think.
During what would've been her wedding weekend to former fiancé Carl Radke, Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard stepped out with House of Villains' Johnny Bananas in New York City.
On Nov. 19, the pair grabbed some food at Little Owl—the West Village restaurant located below the apartment that served as the exterior to the Friends residence—before enjoying a walk around the block.
"They came out laughing," an onlooker exclusively told E! News. "They strolled up the street a bit, having a cigarette."
The duo then went back inside to finish their meal, according to the eyewitness, who said that Lindsay, 37, and Johnny, 41, looked "into each other."
For the casual outing, Lindsay rocked a Mötley Crüe T-shirt and blue jeans underneath her long black coat. Meanwhile, Johnny donned a white tee, black leather jacket and camo print pants.
The sighting comes two days after what was supposed to be Lindsay's wedding day with Carl. The couple—who got engaged in 2022—had planned to tie the knot in Mexico on Nov. 17, but Carl abruptly called off their engagement in August.
Why?
"It's no secret that they've been in constant couple's therapy ever since they basically started dating," their longtime friend and Winter House star Kyle Cooke told E! News in October. "From my perspective, there were times where I was like, 'Man, it's almost like the only time they could communicate on any given week was in therapy.' It's almost like they couldn't even communicate anymore without a third party."
Carl also agreed with the assessment, telling E! at BravoCon earlier this month that his final weeks with Lindsay were "very up and down."
"It's been a very, very difficult time," the 38-year-old admitted. "I've been really trying my best to just process, heal a little bit and be private a little bit."
As for Lindsay, she is choosing to move on with her head held high. In fact, she and her BFFs still went on her bachelorette trip, pivoting the celebration to focus on their friendship instead.
"I'm doing well, I really am," she told E! at BravoCon. "I'm excited for this new journey because it's gonna be a hot Hubbs fall, I'll tell you that!"
To see more photos from Lindsay's outing with Johnny, keep reading.
