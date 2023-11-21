Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard Steps Out With Johnny Bananas During Weekend of Canceled Wedding

Watch : Lindsay Hubbard Says "Hell No" to Carl Reconciliation

Houses are colliding—but not in the way you'd think.

During what would've been her wedding weekend to former fiancé Carl Radke, Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard stepped out with House of Villains' Johnny Bananas in New York City.

On Nov. 19, the pair grabbed some food at Little Owl—the West Village restaurant located below the apartment that served as the exterior to the Friends residence—before enjoying a walk around the block.

"They came out laughing," an onlooker exclusively told E! News. "They strolled up the street a bit, having a cigarette."

The duo then went back inside to finish their meal, according to the eyewitness, who said that Lindsay, 37, and Johnny, 41, looked "into each other."

For the casual outing, Lindsay rocked a Mötley Crüe T-shirt and blue jeans underneath her long black coat. Meanwhile, Johnny donned a white tee, black leather jacket and camo print pants.