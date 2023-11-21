Exclusive

Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard Steps Out With Johnny Bananas During Weekend of Canceled Wedding

Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard spent what would've been her wedding weekend to ex Carl Radke grabbing drinks with House of Villains star Johnny Bananas. See photos from their outing.

Watch: Lindsay Hubbard Says "Hell No" to Carl Reconciliation

Houses are colliding—but not in the way you'd think.

During what would've been her wedding weekend to former fiancé Carl Radke, Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard stepped out with House of Villains' Johnny Bananas in New York City.

On Nov. 19, the pair grabbed some food at Little Owl—the West Village restaurant located below the apartment that served as the exterior to the Friends residence—before enjoying a walk around the block.

"They came out laughing," an onlooker exclusively told E! News. "They strolled up the street a bit, having a cigarette."

The duo then went back inside to finish their meal, according to the eyewitness, who said that Lindsay, 37, and Johnny, 41, looked "into each other."

For the casual outing, Lindsay rocked a Mötley Crüe T-shirt and blue jeans underneath her long black coat. Meanwhile, Johnny donned a white tee, black leather jacket and camo print pants. 

 

photos
Lindsay Hubbard & Carl Radke: Romance Rewind

The sighting comes two days after what was supposed to be Lindsay's wedding day with Carl. The couple—who got engaged in 2022—had planned to tie the knot in Mexico on Nov. 17, but Carl abruptly called off their engagement in August.

Why?

 

TheImageDirect.com

"It's no secret that they've been in constant couple's therapy ever since they basically started dating," their longtime friend and Winter House star Kyle Cooke told E! News in October. "From my perspective, there were times where I was like, 'Man, it's almost like the only time they could communicate on any given week was in therapy.' It's almost like they couldn't even communicate anymore without a third party."

Carl also agreed with the assessment, telling E! at BravoCon earlier this month that his final weeks with Lindsay were "very up and down."

"It's been a very, very difficult time," the 38-year-old admitted. "I've been really trying my best to just process, heal a little bit and be private a little bit."

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

As for Lindsay, she is choosing to move on with her head held high. In fact, she and her BFFs still went on her bachelorette trip, pivoting the celebration to focus on their friendship instead.

"I'm doing well, I really am," she told E! at BravoCon. "I'm excited for this new journey because it's gonna be a hot Hubbs fall, I'll tell you that!"

To see more photos from Lindsay's outing with Johnny, keep reading.

TheImageDirect.com

Two Houses

Summer House' Lindsay Hubbard stepped out with House of Villains' Johnny Bananas during what would've been her and ex Carl Radke's wedding weekend.

TheImageDirect.com

Welcome to New York

Instead of exchanging vows in Mexico, Lindsay enjoyed a day out with The Challenge star in New York City's West Village.

TheImageDirect.com

Food for Thought

The pair grabbed food at Little Owl, the restaurant located below the apartment that served as the exterior of Friends residence.

TheImageDirect.com

Let's Rock

For the occasion, Lindsay donned a Mötley Crüe tee and blue jeans under a long black coat. She paired the look with tall black boots and sunglasses.

TheImageDirect.com

Keep It Casual

Meanwhile, Johnny kept it casual in a white T-shirt, black leather jacket and camo print pants.

TheImageDirect.com

On the Phone

Lindsay was spotted talking on the phone during the Nov. 19 outing.

TheImageDirect.com

Wedding? What Wedding?

Her hangout with Johnny comes two days after what was supposed to be her wedding day. She and Carl were set to tie the knot on Nov. 17, but Carl broke off their engagement in late August.

TheImageDirect.com

Moving On

Lindsay recently told E! News that she's "doing well" after the bombshell breakup.

"The first month was pretty brutal and then I went on my bachelorette trip with all my girls who rallied behind me and we celebrated our sisterhood," she shared at BravoCon in early November. "Then, I just put one foot in front of the other and gained momentum and confidence and strength and I am in a really good place."

TheImageDirect.com

Looking Ahead

So, will Lindsay ever get back together with Carl? She told E! News, "Hell no!"

