Why Mark Wahlberg Wakes Up at 3:30 A.M.

Mark Wahlberg is all about "me time."

In fact, that's why the Uncharted actor starts his day well-before before dawn.

"As long as I get my eight hours, I can do my thing," Mark exclusively told E! News correspondent Keltie Night at McClaren's F1 Vegas VISTA Experience. "I've been getting up lately at 3:30. I don't want to be doing all my personal stuff—working out, my prayer time in the middle of the day and then trying to golf."

But when it comes to his infamous daytime routine, it's all so he can focus on quality time with his wife Rhea Durham and their four kids: Ella, 20, Michael, 17, Brendan, 15, and Grace, 13. As Mark put it, "I try to get that done before the kids wake up."

But part of his family plan includes hitting the hay early—at 7:30 p.m. "We'll have dinner," Mark continued, "get the kids all situated—well, they got to bed when they want—and then we'll start watching T.V. and I'll usually fall asleep in the middle of something."