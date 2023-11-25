Why Mark Wahlberg Wakes Up at 3:30 A.M.

Mark Wahlberg is all about "me time."
In fact, that's why the Uncharted actor starts his day well-before before dawn.
"As long as I get my eight hours, I can do my thing," Mark exclusively told E! News correspondent Keltie Night at McClaren's F1 Vegas VISTA Experience. "I've been getting up lately at 3:30. I don't want to be doing all my personal stuff—working out, my prayer time in the middle of the day and then trying to golf."
But when it comes to his infamous daytime routine, it's all so he can focus on quality time with his wife Rhea Durham and their four kids: Ella, 20, Michael, 17, Brendan, 15, and Grace, 13. As Mark put it, "I try to get that done before the kids wake up."
But part of his family plan includes hitting the hay early—at 7:30 p.m. "We'll have dinner," Mark continued, "get the kids all situated—well, they got to bed when they want—and then we'll start watching T.V. and I'll usually fall asleep in the middle of something."
Although his regiment is strict, there are occasions when Mark will wake up a little later.
"I don't want to feel like I am not disciplined enough," The Departed star, who recently became part owner of Flecha Tequila, admitted, "but I might stay in bed a little longer. But I have my Wednesdays and Saturdays off."
But while his family may not be joining in with his early morning wake-up call, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree in many ways.
"My daughter—believe it or not—is more disciplined than me," Mark said of Grace, who is an equestrian. "I didn't adopt that kind of discipline until I was in my 30s and I had to do it because of work. And now she does it on her own because she wants to be an Olympian."
"I always thought the Patriots going to the Super Bowl was the most nerve-racking experience I've ever had," he explained, "It's nothing like watching my daughter on a horse."
Michael, the elder of his two boys is "really into MMA, jiu jitsu, muay tai, right now," whereas Brendan "says he's a better actor than me, and that he's gonna be bigger than I ever was."
And in order to do so, Mark is "encouraging him to start now."
However, there are other waters the 15-year-old would rather chart, "He's much more interested in playing video games."