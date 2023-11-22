How Melissa Rivers' Fiancé Steve Mitchel Changed Her Mind About Marriage

Watch : Melissa Rivers On Her Engagement To Steve Mitchel

There's that saying, "When you know, you know." And Melissa Rivers knows she wants to marry fiancé Steve Mitchel.

Although, she didn't see herself walking down the aisle again after her 2003 divorce. So how did Steve change her mind?

"Because he made me laugh. It wasn't scary to him at all," Melissa told E! News' Justin Sylvester. "And what we always say is he grounds me, and I make him fun. He's like, 'I've never been more popular. Like, everyone wants to go out and do stuff.' I'm like, 'Yeah, 'cause I'm fun.'" (For more from Melissa's interview, tune in to E! News Nov. 22 at 11 p.m.)

And she thinks her mom Joan Rivers—who died in 2014—would approve.

"I'm not sure if she sent me to him because he doesn't have a plane," the Fashion Police alum—who, like her mother, hosted the E! series—teased, "but I know she would really like him. As I've said, she would love the ring and like him too."