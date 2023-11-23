Sister Wives' Christine and Janelle Brown Reveal When They Knew Their Marriages to Kody Were Over

Watch : Christine and Janelle Brown on Kody's "Trash Talking" Claim

Nothing changes if nothing changes. Just ask these two Sister Wives stars.

While the hit TLC series may have once centered on Kody Brown navigating marriages to four women, the 54-year-old is now down to just one spouse, fourth wife Robyn Brown, and fans have speculated as to why his other wives have left Coyote Pass.

Until now.

Christine Brown announced in November 2021 that she and Kody—with whom she shares children Aspyn, 28, Mykelti, 27, Paedon, 25, Gwendlyn, 21, Ysabel, 20, and Truely, 13—had split up. They had been in a plural marriage, which they never made legal, for 25 years.

Janelle Brown, meanwhile, revealed she and Kody had seperated after almost 30 years of marriage last December. The couple have six kids: Logan, 29; Maddie, 27; Hunter, 26; Garrison, 25; Gabriel, 22, and Savanah, 18.

So, what really happened in their respective relationships that caused them to leave Kody?

"I didn't realize anything was wrong, until I knew something was wrong," Christine told E! News in an exclusive interview. "And then I was like, 'Oh, well, then I'm going to do something different now.'"