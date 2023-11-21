Taylor Swift Shakes Off Wardrobe Malfunction by Throwing Broken Louboutin Heel Into Eras Tour Crowd

Watch : Father of Taylor Swift Fan Who Died in Brazil Speaks Out

If the shoe fits, walk in it 'til your high heels break.

Taylor Swift did just that during the Nov. 20 stop of her Eras Tour in Rio de Janeiro. While performing songs from her Lover era to the sold-out crowd, the heel of the singer's bejeweled Louboutin boots broke apart from the sole.

Naturally, Taylor shook off the wardrobe malfunction like a pro. As seen in fan videos circulating on social media, she peeled off the entire bottom of her shoe during a break in the set and threw it into the audience. The 33-year-old then launched into her 2019 single "The Man," performing the entire track and its accompanying choreography while standing on her tippy toes.

Needless to say, the move left Swifties enchanted. "Real life Barbie," one fan wrote on TikTok, while another quipped that Taylor was "out here doing calf raises like a champ."