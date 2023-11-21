Taylor Swift Shakes Off Wardrobe Malfunction by Throwing Broken Louboutin Heel Into Eras Tour Crowd

Taylor Swift proved she can still make the whole place shimmer when the heel of her bejeweled Louboutin boots snapped off during the Nov. 20 stop of her sold-out Eras Tour in Rio de Janeiro.

Watch: Father of Taylor Swift Fan Who Died in Brazil Speaks Out

If the shoe fits, walk in it 'til your high heels break.

Taylor Swift did just that during the Nov. 20 stop of her Eras Tour in Rio de Janeiro. While performing songs from her Lover era to the sold-out crowd, the heel of the singer's bejeweled Louboutin boots broke apart from the sole.

Naturally, Taylor shook off the wardrobe malfunction like a pro. As seen in fan videos circulating on social media, she peeled off the entire bottom of her shoe during a break in the set and threw it into the audience. The 33-year-old then launched into her 2019 single "The Man," performing the entire track and its accompanying choreography while standing on her tippy toes.

Needless to say, the move left Swifties enchanted. "Real life Barbie," one fan wrote on TikTok, while another quipped that Taylor was "out here doing calf raises like a champ."

The show was rescheduled from Nov. 18, when Taylor opted to push back her initial performance due to sweltering temperatures in the area. The prior day, a 23-year-old fan named Ana Clara Benevides Machado had suffered cardiorespiratory amid extreme heat at the stadium and died.

 

TAS2023 via Getty Images

"I can't even tell you how devastated I am by this," Taylor wrote on her Instagram Stories shortly after news of the death. "I'm not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it. I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil."

When the pop star returned to the stage on Nov. 19, she seemingly paid tribute to the fallen fan by including "Bigger Than The Whole Sky," her 2022 track of about grieving a loss, as a surprise song in her set.

For more photos from the Eras Tour, keep reading.

