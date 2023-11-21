The Fate of Black Mirror Revealed

If you've been worried your future TV plans won't include enough dystopia—never fear.

Black Mirror is returning for another installment, per multiple outlets. The news comes only a few months after season six of the science-fiction inspired anthology series premiered on Netflix in June. 

Many details surround season seven of the series—which is executive produced by Charlie BrookerAnnabel Jones and Jessica Rhoades—have not been released at this time, such as casting and a premiere date.

E! News has reached out to Netflix for comment but has not heard back. 

Season six of the series, which debuted a whopping four years after season five, included five episodes and featured actors such as Salma HayekAnnie Murphy, Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett, Paapa EssieduMichael Cera and Rory Culkin among its ensemble. 

Filming the sixth season, however, was especially memorable for one of the show's actors. 

After all, Kate Mara, who starred in the season's third episode "Beyond the Sea," was expecting her second child with husband Jamie Bell during filming.

The couple—who are also parents to a 4-year-old daughterwelcomed their son in Nov. 2022.

"I was very pregnant while we were filming this episode with my little boy," Kate told E! News in June of filming the Netflix show. "So, it's cool to watch 'cause in every scene I think to myself, 'Oh, there's at least two of us in this scene.'"

Netflix

While you wait for another season of Black Mirror, keep reading for everything we know about your favorite shows returning in 2024.

Freeform/Disney

Good Trouble (Freeform) - Jan. 2

Fan-favorite drama Good Trouble will return on Tuesday, Jan. 2. The series follows the 20-something residents of Los Angeles’ The Coterie. Series star and executive producer Cierra Ramirez will go behind the camera this season as she makes her directorial debut in an upcoming episode. This season, the roommates will face their toughest obstacles yet as they’re confronted with evolving relationship challenges and new career opportunities. Through highs and lows, romance and heartbreak, The Coterie crew will lean on each other while they navigate the next stage of adulthood.

Michael Desmond/Netlfix

The Brothers Sun (Netflix) - Jan. 4

When the head of a powerful Taiwanese triad is shot by a mysterious assassin, his eldest son, legendary killer Charles “Chairleg” Sun (Justin Chien) heads to Los Angeles to protect his mother, Eileen (Michelle Yeoh), and his naive younger brother, Bruce (Sam Song Li)—who’s been completely sheltered from the truth of his family until now. 

Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

2024 Golden Globes - Jan. 7

The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards return Sunday, Jan. 7. A broadcast network has not yet been announced.

Peacock

Ted (Peacock) - Jan. 11

Our series is a prequel to the Ted movies. It takes place in the nineties but is based on the timeless truth that being sixteen sucks. The only thing that makes it tolerable is going through it with a friend, even if that friend is a has-been magical teddy bear with a foul mouth and a proclivity for drug use.

Michele K. Short/HBO

True Detective: Night Country (HBO) - Jan. 14

When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

Hulu/Disney

Death and Other Details (Hulu) - Jan. 16

Set amidst the glamor of the global elite, Death and Other Details centers on the brilliant and restless Imogene Scott (Violett Beane), who finds herself in the wrong place/wrong time (okay, it was kinda her fault) and becomes the prime suspect in a locked room murder mystery. The setting? A lavishly restored Mediterranean ocean liner. Suspects? Every pampered guest and every exhausted crew member. The problem? To prove her innocence, she must partner with a man she despises—Rufus Cotesworth (Mandy Patinkin), the world’s greatest detective. 

Scott McDermott/Hulu/Disney

Life & Beth (Hulu) - Feb. 16

As Beth (Amy Schumer) and John’s (Michael Cera) relationship grows more serious, Beth begins to examine the possibilities of marriage and having a family as she and John seek answers for their communication problems. Is Beth’s traumatic history with men, and people she trusted from her youth destined to repeat itself? And what is triggering her fears? Beth does her best to keep her relationships alive while struggling to support friends and family who are all facing their own problems while entering their fourth decade.

AppleTV+

Masters of the Air (AppleTV+) - Jan. 26

Based on Donald L. Miller’s book of the same name, Masters of the Air follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group (the “Bloody Hundredth”) as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air. Portraying the psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler’s Third Reich, is at the heart of Masters of the Air. Some were shot down and captured; some were wounded or killed. And some were lucky enough to make it home. Regardless of individual fate, a toll was exacted on them all.

Prime Video

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video) - Feb. 2

In this version of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, two lonely strangers (Donald Glover and Maya Erskine) land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travels, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch? New identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What’s riskier: espionage or marriage?

Michael Courtney/CBS

Tracker (CBS) - Feb 11

Tracker stars Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. The series is based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver.

Michael Yarish/CBS

Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS) - Feb. 12

Fifth season debuts Feb. 12.

Karen Neal/CBS

NCIS: Hawaii (CBS) - Feb. 12

Season three debuts Feb. 12.

Monty Brinton/CBS

The Neighborhood (CBS) - Feb. 12

Season six premieres Feb. 12.

CBS

NCIS (CBS) - Feb. 12

NCIS' 21st season premieres Feb. 12.

Bennett Raglin/CBS

All FBI Series (CBS) - Feb. 13

FBI, FBI True, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted all return Feb. 13

Michael Courtney/CBS

So Help Me Todd (CBS) - Feb. 15

Season two returns Feb. 15.

Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Ghosts (CBS) - Feb. 15

Season three premieres Feb. 15.

Robert Voets/Warner Bros./CBS

Young Sheldon (CBS) - Feb. 15

Season seven debuts Feb. 15.

CBS

S.W.A.T. (CBS) - Feb. 16

Season seven returns Feb. 16.

Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Fire Country (CBS) - Feb. 16

The second season debuts Feb. 16.

CBS

Blue Bloods (CBS) - Feb. 16

Season 14 premieres Feb. 16.

Monty Brinton/CBS

CSI: Vegas (CBS) - Feb. 18

Season three debuts Feb. 18.

Michael Greenberg/CBS

The Equalizer (CBS) - Feb. 18

Season four premieres Feb. 18.

