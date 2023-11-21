The Fate of Black Mirror Revealed

Watch : Netflix's Black Mirror Season 6 Cast Teases Dark Wild Plots

If you've been worried your future TV plans won't include enough dystopia—never fear.

Black Mirror is returning for another installment, per multiple outlets. The news comes only a few months after season six of the science-fiction inspired anthology series premiered on Netflix in June.

Many details surround season seven of the series—which is executive produced by Charlie Brooker, Annabel Jones and Jessica Rhoades—have not been released at this time, such as casting and a premiere date.

E! News has reached out to Netflix for comment but has not heard back.

Season six of the series, which debuted a whopping four years after season five, included five episodes and featured actors such as Salma Hayek, Annie Murphy, Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett, Paapa Essiedu, Michael Cera and Rory Culkin among its ensemble.

Filming the sixth season, however, was especially memorable for one of the show's actors.

After all, Kate Mara, who starred in the season's third episode "Beyond the Sea," was expecting her second child with husband Jamie Bell during filming.