Coach Outlet’s Black Friday Sale Is Here: Shop All Their Iconic Bags Up to 85% Off

This article is sponsored by Coach Outlet. These items were selected from Coach Outlet because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
If you're anything like us, then you probably love the excitement that comes from hunting down the best sales and deals that are really worth it. Nothing feels better than snagging the bag you've been eyeing up for months at an unbelievable price, and repeating with pride to your fellow shopaholics "What, this? I got it on sale". Which obviously means that we're obsessed with outlet stores, where you know you're always going to get the best deals possible. Lucky for us, our favorite designer outlet store, Coach Outlet, has officially started to roll in their jaw-dropping Black Friday sales with all their iconic bags priced at the lowest rates we've ever seen this year.
You can expect to find incredible discounts of up to 70% off, plus an extra 25% off automatically applied at check out (yes, we're internally screaming too). And the cherry on top? They're also offering free shipping, Black Friday exclusive purses, and $99 doorbusters. Basically, you don't have an excuse NOT to shop their sale, so we recommend jumping on these deals now before all their best-selling purses are gone. From canvas shoulder bags to leather crossbodies and chic belt bags, keep scrolling for all our top picks from Coach Outlet's unbelievable Black Friday sale.
Mini Wallet On A Chain
When you're looking to keep things simple, reach for the Mini Wallet On A Chain. Made from crossgrain leather, this wearable wallet features two credit card slots, and has enough space for all your smaller essentials. Its sleek design also makes it the perfect staple bag to pair with any outfit.
Mini Payton In Signature Canvas
If the "It" fall bag exists, then it's definitely this Mini Payton purse. Made from Signature coated canvas combined with smooth leather, we're currently obsessing over this wine-colored gem that'll add a touch of elegance to any autumn/winter ensemble with its deep, luscious hue. But, if you're more into lighter tones, there's also a beige version up for grabs.
Mollie Bucket Bag 22
Bucket bags are back in style baby, and this Mollie Bucket Bag from Coach Outlet is a great way to way to starting rocking the trend again. Its functional design includes a convenient center zip compartment, easy snap closure, and the versatility of a detachable handle with a 6 3/4" drop or a crossbody-ready strap with a 22" drop, making it the perfect blend of style and practicality.
Glitter Heart Compact
Can you believe how stunning this Glitter Heart Compact is?! This adorable twist on a classic accessory is the perfect addition to any makeup bag, boasting both a regular and magnifying mirror for flawless touch-ups on the go.
Zip Top Tote
This Black Friday sale, Coach Outlet is blessing us by putting this Zip Top Tote on sale for a whopping $99! Trust us when we tell you it seriously won't get better than this price. The classic everyday tote has internal pockets for all of your must-haves and enough room for your laptop or tablet.
Warren Belt Bag With Coach Stripe
Elevate your style and go hands-free with this sophisticated belt bag from Coach Outlet. Any doubts about embracing the latest fashion trend will vanish with the Warren Belt Bag, featuring refined pebbled leather and a sleek design that effortlessly combines functionality and flair.
When is Black Friday 2023?
Mark your calendars for Nov. 24, 2023, to save big from so many of your favorite stores and retailers.
When do early Black Friday deals start?
Tons of brands started rolling out Black Friday deals as early as November 1, so you can start saving right now!
Are Black Friday deals really worth it?
The short answer is...yes! Black Friday is known for their doorbuster deals and some of the best savings you can get all year on some of the most popular products in every category.
How much are Black Friday discounts?
On average, discounts range anywhere between 20% and 60% with some brands even offering up to 80% off.
What is Cyber Monday?
Cyber Monday refers to the online sales that many brands began having on the Monday following Black Friday. Originally, the difference was that Cyber Monday deals happened exclusively online.
Are Black Friday deals better than Cyber Monday sales?
Many brands have sales on both days and are on average pretty much neck and neck. You can't really go wrong with either, plus you can shop from the comfort of your home during both events.
Why is it called Black Friday?
Back in the 1960s, the term Black Friday was used to describe the masses of post-Thanksgiving Day shoppers, where the influx of purchases made many stores' accounts go from "in the red" to "in the black."
