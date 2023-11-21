Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in December 2023

Time to get fa la la-festive: Netflix's December lineup is here.
As for what to expect? Well, The Great British Baking Show: Holidays is back for season six starting Dec. 8, while part two of The Crown's sixth and final season is set to spill the royal-tea on Dec. 14.
And for reality fans, Love is Blind Brazil: After the Altar hits the streaming service towards the end of the month on Dec. 20.
As for holiday releases? Warm up some hot cocoa and get ready for a two-day binge: Christmas as Usual premieres Dec. 6, while season two of I Hate Christmas is available Dec. 7.
Netflix also has you covered on documentaries featuring fan favorites as well, including Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only and Under Pressure: The U.S. Women's World Cup Team—both hitting the screen on Dec. 12.
However, it's last call on old rom-coms, such as Love Actually, Friends with Benefits and Lost in Translation, which all leave the platform on Dec. 31.
Keep scrolling for the complete list for when your favorite shows return on Netflix in December.
Dec. 1
May December
Sweet Home: Season 2
Basketball Wives: Seasons 3-4
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Big Brother: Seasons 6 and 17
Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
Black Swan
Blockers
Boyz n the Hood
Burlesque
College Hill: Celebrity Edition: Season 1
Holey Moley: Seasons 1-2
Insidious
L.A. Confidential
Man of Steel
The Meg
Neighbors
Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems: Season 1
Shazam!
She's All That
She's the Man
Suicide Squad
Taken
Taken 2
The Suicide Squad
Wonder Woman
Wonder Woman 1984
Dec. 3
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Welcome to Samdal-ri
Dec. 4
Dew Drop Diaries: Season 2
Dec. 5
Stavros Halkias: Fat Rascal
Top Chef: Seasons 6 and 15
Dec. 6
Blood Coast
Christmas as Usual
Dec. 7
Analog Squad
The Archies
Hilda: Season 3
I Hate Christmas: Season 2
High Tides
My Life With the Walter Boys
NAGA
World War II: From the Frontlines
Dec. 8
Blood Vessel
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 6
Leave the World Behind
Women on the Edge
Dec. 9
Love and Monsters
Dec. 12
Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only
Single's Inferno: Season 3
Under Pressure: The U.S. Women's World Cup Team
Dec. 13
1670
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 5
Holiday in the Vineyards
The Influencer
Se Eu Fosse: Luísa Sonza
Dec. 14
As the Crow Flies: Season 2
The Crown: Season 6 Part 2
Married at First Sight: Season 14
Yu Yu Hakusho
Dec. 15
Carol & The End of The World
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Face to Face with ETA: Conversations with a Terrorist
Familia
The Hills: Seasons 3-4
Yoh' Christmas
Dec. 18
Mush-Mush and the Mushables
Dec. 19
Project Runway: Season 17
Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Dec. 20
Cindy la Regia: The High School Years
Love is Blind Brazil: After the Altar
Maestro
Taming of the Shrewd 2
Dec. 21.
Flipping Out: Seasons 4-5
Like Flowers in Sand
Supa Team 4: Season 2
Dec. 22
Gyeongseong Creature: Season 1 Part 1
Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire
Dec. 24
A Vampire in the Family
The Manny
Dec. 25
Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1
Dec. 26
Thank You, I'm Sorry
Dec. 27
Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare
Dec. 28
Pokémon Concierge
Dec. 29
Berlin
Dec. 31
Blippi Wonders: Season 3
The Millionaire Matchmaker: Seasons 3-4