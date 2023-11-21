Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in December 2023

Netflix released its December lineup, with original movies like May December along with fan favorite returns such as The Great British Baking Show: Holidays and The Crown.

Time to get fa la la-festive: Netflix's December lineup is here.

As for what to expect? Well, The Great British Baking Show: Holidays is back for season six starting Dec. 8, while part two of The Crown's sixth and final season is set to spill the royal-tea on Dec. 14.

And for reality fans, Love is Blind Brazil: After the Altar hits the streaming service towards the end of the month on Dec. 20.

As for holiday releases? Warm up some hot cocoa and get ready for a two-day binge: Christmas as Usual premieres Dec. 6, while season two of I Hate Christmas is available Dec. 7.

Netflix also has you covered on documentaries featuring fan favorites as well, including Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only and Under Pressure: The U.S. Women's World Cup Team—both hitting the screen on Dec. 12.

However, it's last call on old rom-coms, such as Love ActuallyFriends with Benefits and Lost in Translation, which all leave the platform on Dec. 31.

Keep scrolling for the complete list for when your favorite shows return on Netflix in December.

Dec. 1

May December

Sweet Home: Season 2

Basketball Wives: Seasons 3-4

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Big Brother: Seasons 6 and 17

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Black Swan

Blockers

Boyz n the Hood

Burlesque

College Hill: Celebrity Edition: Season 1

Holey Moley: Seasons 1-2

Insidious

L.A. Confidential

Man of Steel

The Meg

Neighbors

Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems: Season 1

Shazam!

She's All That

She's the Man

Suicide Squad

Taken

Taken 2

The Suicide Squad

Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman 1984

Dec. 3

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Welcome to Samdal-ri

Dec. 4

Dew Drop Diaries: Season 2

Dec. 5

Stavros Halkias: Fat Rascal

Top Chef: Seasons 6 and 15 

Dec. 6

Blood Coast

Christmas as Usual

Dec. 7

Analog Squad

The Archies

Hilda: Season 3

I Hate Christmas: Season 2

High Tides

My Life With the Walter Boys

NAGA

World War II: From the Frontlines

Dec. 8

Blood Vessel

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 6

Leave the World Behind

Women on the Edge

Dec. 9

Love and Monsters

Dec. 12

Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only

Single's Inferno: Season 3

Under Pressure: The U.S. Women's World Cup Team

Dec. 13

1670

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 5

Holiday in the Vineyards

The Influencer

Se Eu Fosse: Luísa Sonza

Dec. 14

As the Crow Flies: Season 2

The Crown: Season 6 Part 2

Married at First Sight: Season 14

Yu Yu Hakusho

Dec. 15

Carol & The End of The World

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Face to Face with ETA: Conversations with a Terrorist

Familia

The Hills: Seasons 3-4

Yoh' Christmas

Dec. 18

Mush-Mush and the Mushables

 

Dec. 19

Project Runway: Season 17

Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Dec. 20

Cindy la Regia: The High School Years

Love is Blind Brazil: After the Altar

Maestro

Taming of the Shrewd 2

Dec. 21.

Flipping Out: Seasons 4-5

Like Flowers in Sand

Supa Team 4: Season 2

Dec. 22

Gyeongseong Creature: Season 1 Part 1

Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire

Dec. 24

A Vampire in the Family

The Manny

Dec. 25

Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1

Dec. 26

Thank You, I'm Sorry

Dec. 27

Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare

Dec. 28

Pokémon Concierge

Dec. 29

Berlin

Dec. 31

Blippi Wonders: Season 3

The Millionaire Matchmaker: Seasons 3-4

