Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in December 2023

Watch : Netflix's "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah" Exclusive Peek

Time to get fa la la-festive: Netflix's December lineup is here.

As for what to expect? Well, The Great British Baking Show: Holidays is back for season six starting Dec. 8, while part two of The Crown's sixth and final season is set to spill the royal-tea on Dec. 14.

And for reality fans, Love is Blind Brazil: After the Altar hits the streaming service towards the end of the month on Dec. 20.

As for holiday releases? Warm up some hot cocoa and get ready for a two-day binge: Christmas as Usual premieres Dec. 6, while season two of I Hate Christmas is available Dec. 7.

Netflix also has you covered on documentaries featuring fan favorites as well, including Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only and Under Pressure: The U.S. Women's World Cup Team—both hitting the screen on Dec. 12.

However, it's last call on old rom-coms, such as Love Actually, Friends with Benefits and Lost in Translation, which all leave the platform on Dec. 31.

Keep scrolling for the complete list for when your favorite shows return on Netflix in December.