Hailey Bieber Recreates Gigi Hadid's Famous Pasta Recipe During Date Night With Justin Bieber

From glazed donut skin to delicious dinner recipes, Hailey Bieber always serves drool-worthy content.
The Rhode founder shared a scrumptious meal she cooked for husband Justin Bieber during one of their recent date nights. And in true Hailey fashion, she didn't whip up any basic old recipe, instead, she cooked something extra special: Gigi Hadid's famous spicy vodka pasta. Of course, she took her followers along for the ride.
"When the tomato paste starts sticking to the pan a little bit," Hailey explained in her Nov. 16 TikTok, as she demonstrated the cooking steps, "that's when I'm going to add the vodka and heavy whipping cream."
After sprinkling in several spices to the meal, she added the pasta to boiling water, noting, "I like it to be a little al dente but not too chewy."
While the pasta cooked, Hailey then took out the chicken parmesan from the oven and set it aside to cool off. Afterward, she combined the two on a plate, piling the chicken parmesan on top of the noodles.
The model was certainly pleased with the outcome after taking a big bite. In fact, she may have been quoting her Grammy winner husband as she gushed, "Yum."
Hailey's little slice of life comes a few days after she gave fans a tour of her kitchen.
"I was top to bottom heavily involved in the design of the house in general," the 26-year-old said in a Nov. 8 YouTube video, "but even more so with the kitchen because the kitchen is a space that you spend a lot, a lot of time in."
The beauty mogul showed off some of her and Justin's personal mementos, including two paintings that featured the words, "Got Milk" and "The Kitchen," which were written by Justin himself.
"I like the story behind these because they were in another part of the house," Hailey noted. "They were plain—they didn't have writing on them—and then my husband decided to put his own spin on them which I thought was actually really, really fun. And they have lived there ever since."
