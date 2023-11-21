Hailey Bieber Recreates Gigi Hadid's Famous Pasta Recipe During Date Night With Justin Bieber

Watch : Hailey Bieber Reacts to "Disheartening" Pregnancy Rumor

From glazed donut skin to delicious dinner recipes, Hailey Bieber always serves drool-worthy content.

The Rhode founder shared a scrumptious meal she cooked for husband Justin Bieber during one of their recent date nights. And in true Hailey fashion, she didn't whip up any basic old recipe, instead, she cooked something extra special: Gigi Hadid's famous spicy vodka pasta. Of course, she took her followers along for the ride.

"When the tomato paste starts sticking to the pan a little bit," Hailey explained in her Nov. 16 TikTok, as she demonstrated the cooking steps, "that's when I'm going to add the vodka and heavy whipping cream."

After sprinkling in several spices to the meal, she added the pasta to boiling water, noting, "I like it to be a little al dente but not too chewy."

While the pasta cooked, Hailey then took out the chicken parmesan from the oven and set it aside to cool off. Afterward, she combined the two on a plate, piling the chicken parmesan on top of the noodles.

The model was certainly pleased with the outcome after taking a big bite. In fact, she may have been quoting her Grammy winner husband as she gushed, "Yum."