Blue Bloods Is Officially Ending After 14 Seasons

The Reagans have scheduled their last Sunday dinner.

Blue Bloods, the long-running CBS cop drama starring Tom Selleck, will conclude with its 14th season, the network confirmed in a Nov. 20 press release. And the series is getting a lengthy send-off as its farewell season will be split into two parts, with the first premiering Feb. 16 and the second in fall 2024.

"Blue Bloods will forever be a beloved part of CBS's legacy," CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach and CBS Studios president David Stapf said in a joint statement. "It ruled Friday nights with unprecedented dominance since its premiere and established itself as a pillar of our winning lineup with an exceptionally devoted fan base."

They continued, "We'll be forever grateful to the legendary Leonard Goldberg for developing this signature series and to the amazing cast led by Tom Selleck, who America embraced as family and watched as welcomed guests at the Reagan dinner table."