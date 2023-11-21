Blue Bloods Is Officially Ending After 14 Seasons

Blue Bloods, the cop drama starring Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynahan and Donnie Wahlberg, is ending its 14-season run on CBS in 2024.

The Reagans have scheduled their last Sunday dinner.

Blue Bloods, the long-running CBS cop drama starring Tom Selleck, will conclude with its 14th season, the network confirmed in a Nov. 20 press release. And the series is getting a lengthy send-off as its farewell season will be split into two parts, with the first premiering Feb. 16 and the second in fall 2024.

"Blue Bloods will forever be a beloved part of CBS's legacy," CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach and CBS Studios president David Stapf said in a joint statement. "It ruled Friday nights with unprecedented dominance since its premiere and established itself as a pillar of our winning lineup with an exceptionally devoted fan base." 

They continued, "We'll be forever grateful to the legendary Leonard Goldberg for developing this signature series and to the amazing cast led by Tom Selleck, who America embraced as family and watched as welcomed guests at the Reagan dinner table."

As for Tom, who played New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan, he reflected on the enduring legacy of the series, which centered around the Reagan family and work with the NYPD.

"For the past 13 years," he explained, "it has been an honor and a privilege to work on a show that not only celebrates the men and women who protect and serve in New York City, but also displayed the importance of family."

The Magnum, P.I star continued, "Working alongside these incredible actors, writers, producers, directors and crew has been a dream come true and I'm grateful to have been a part of this extraordinary group for over 275 episodes."

Since the show's premiere in 2010, Blue Bloods, which also stars Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, and Will Estes, has held the top spot for the network's Friday night lineup and currently ranks in the top 10 for series on Paramount+. 

Part one of Blue Bloods season 14 premieres on Feb. 16 on CBS.

