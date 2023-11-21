Kate Middleton Reigns Supreme in Dramatic Red Caped Dress

Watch : Kate Middleton Debuts Banging New Hair Transformation

Kate Middleton is a vision in red.

The Princess of Wales made a royally grand entrance to kick off the first day of the U.K.'s state visit with South Korea president Yoon Suk Yeol. For the special occasion, held in London on Nov. 21, Kate wowed in a vibrant red look that featured a dramatic cape adorned with a giant bow. She paired the statement piece with an equally bold long-sleeve dress in the same hue.

Her monochromatic look was riddled with meaning. After all, not only was Kate's all-red outfit festive for the holiday season, but it paid homage to the South Korean flag.

And of course, this isn't the first time Kate has opted for a caped look, as she's worn many variations of her red-hot number.

In fact, she donned a black caped version during Prince Philip's memorial service in 2021 and also honored the late Queen Elizabeth II ahead of the monarch's 2022 funeral in a similar caped ensemble.