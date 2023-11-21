Love Is Blind's Bliss Poureetezadi Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Husband Zack Goytowski

Watch : Love Is Blind's Bliss & Irina Got Into Fight Over Grilled Cheese

Bliss Poureetezadi-Goytowski and Zack Goytowski are adding another member to their pod.

The Love Is Blind stars shared they're expecting their first baby together.

"Baby G is the most lucky to have @zackgoytowski as a daddy!" Bliss wrote underneath a Nov. 21 Instagram post announcing the news. "We are blessed beyond and so grateful!"

And their castmates are thrilled for them, too.

"Ahh the secret is finally out!!" Chelsea Griffin Appiah commented. "Our best friends are going to be the best parents!! We are so thrilled for you both and your families!! Auntie Chels cannot wait to spoil baby Goytowski!!!"

Added her husband Kwame Appiah, "Congratulations y'all. So happy for you!"

With their latest addition, Bliss and Zack are the first couple from Love Is Blind to have a baby together. As for how they first learned they're going to be parents?

"We had actively been trying, but it was definitely a surprise," Bliss recalled to People. "I had felt a little queasy…and I took the test by myself because I wanted to surprise Zack whenever it was [confirmed]. I found out early in the morning while Zack was sleeping and it was shocking. It was like, does that really say positive? What is happening? It was definitely probably one of the most surreal moments of my life."