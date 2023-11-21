Love Is Blind's Bliss Poureetezadi Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Husband Zack Goytowski

Bliss Poureetezadi-Goytowski and Zack Goytowski are adding another member to their pod.
The Love Is Blind stars shared they're expecting their first baby together.
"Baby G is the most lucky to have @zackgoytowski as a daddy!" Bliss wrote underneath a Nov. 21 Instagram post announcing the news. "We are blessed beyond and so grateful!"
And their castmates are thrilled for them, too.
"Ahh the secret is finally out!!" Chelsea Griffin Appiah commented. "Our best friends are going to be the best parents!! We are so thrilled for you both and your families!! Auntie Chels cannot wait to spoil baby Goytowski!!!"
Added her husband Kwame Appiah, "Congratulations y'all. So happy for you!"
With their latest addition, Bliss and Zack are the first couple from Love Is Blind to have a baby together. As for how they first learned they're going to be parents?
"We had actively been trying, but it was definitely a surprise," Bliss recalled to People. "I had felt a little queasy…and I took the test by myself because I wanted to surprise Zack whenever it was [confirmed]. I found out early in the morning while Zack was sleeping and it was shocking. It was like, does that really say positive? What is happening? It was definitely probably one of the most surreal moments of my life."
As the senior program manager explained to the magazine, she bought a cake with the words "I Love You Dad" on it for Zack. However, the lawyer noted he was initially confused as he thought the cake was from his mother-in-law, who was celebrating her birthday that day. But once Zack realized what was happening, he was over the moon.
"I was incredibly happy," he added to the outlet. "We both really wanted this and so we just felt really blessed that we were able to have this happen."
And Bliss and Zack are more than excited to take fans along for the ride as they expand their family. After all, the first chapter in their story played out in the spotlight after they met on season four of Love Is Blind, which premiered in March.
While their journey started out rocky—with Zack initially leaving the pods engaged to Irina Solomonova—he and Bliss rekindled their romance and ultimately tied the knot at the end of the season. And they know their little one may tune in to Netflix one day and see how their relationship began.
"We do talk about how our child is going to one day have to tell their friends the story of how their parents met, and they definitely will have a very interesting story to share," Bliss continued. "I think it's really beautiful that they'll be able to see their beginnings. And yes, our story wasn't a straight line, but I think that's also important for them to know that sometimes things aren't a straight line and people make mistakes and you can be redeemed and you can correct them."
"And life is a journey and it's not always perfect," she added. "So, I think it's a beautiful thing for our child to one day see when they're old enough. There's certain parts that are inappropriate, I think, for children. But I don't think it's something that we're going to hide from them. We probably couldn't, even if we wanted to!"
To see the relationship status of more Love Is Blind stars, keep reading.