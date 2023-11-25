Oprah's Favorite Things 2023: Cute, Cozy & Chic Small Business Finds on Amazon

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Now that the dust of Black Friday has settled and Cyber Monday has yet to hit, we're now in the weekend sweet spot of Small Business Saturday. It's time to support the sellers, companies, storefronts and entrepreneurs out there with diverse backgrounds, community ties, and local fare. And what better place to start than with the small business finds in Oprah's Favorite Thing List. They all arrive with a different story to tell – some are built on family traditions, some are newer on the scene, some started on farms, in kitchens, and more. This roundup includes our picks that would make great holiday gifts for loved ones (or for yourself).
From raw honey on a local bee farm to a home pedicure kit designed by Oprah's own pedicurist, you'll find a range of items for beauty, wellness, style, the kitchen, kids, pets, and more. And if Oprah picked it, you know it's going to be good. These might just be your next fav brands and best of all, they're available on Amazon. So start scrolling, start adding to cart, and start enjoying these small business finds that are Oprah-approved.
Beauty Gifts:
Bossy Cosmetics Power Woman Essentials Liquid Lipstick Gift Set
Founded by Aishetu Fatima Dozie — who goes by Aisha – Bossy's beauty line is designed to help promote ambitious women. Featured here is a five lipstick set in colors like Powerful, Subtle, Classy, Determined, and Collaborator, that apply as a liquid but dry with a matte finish. Best of all, it's designed to give a healthy look and feel to your lips (according to the brand).
Dear Sundays Wellness Box of 3
Vegan, and cruelty-free, these Dear Sundays' nail polishes were also formulated without the ten commonly found chemicals that can be harmful to your health. Founded by Amy Lin, who has also gathered her own self-care community, the goal is to provide high shine with timeless, long-lasting color.
Footnanny At Home Pedicure Kit
Founded by Oprah's pedicurist (Gloria Williams), Footnanny's line of products is designed to bring the spa experience home. Inspired by recipes from her mother and grandmother, this home pedicure kit includes buffers, soaking salts, protein cream, and socks to pamper your feet and leave them feeling super soft.
Cozy Gifts:
The Original, The REmix, The ENcore Collection Family Matching Holiday Sweatshirts
Inspired by their three children, Ashley and Kenny Green create clothing and accessories that spotlight parenting truths. These clever sweatshirts for families, from "The Original" to "A Fresh New Beat," are available in 22 style options and sizes from 3 months to 3X-Large.
KASHWÉRE Women's Cozy Long Sleeve Full Zip Jacket
This plush zip jacket from female-founded Kashwere brings you the soft feel of cashmere, but with easier care. The brand's motto is "Love it. Wash it. Repeat." With an oversized fit and a luxe touch, it's a great addition to any winter outfit.
Harlem Candle Company Luxury Scented Candle (Purple Love)
After rave reviews from friends and family, Teri Johnson decided to turn her homemade candle venture into the Harlem Candle Co. This vegetable soy candle features notes of roses and sandalwood, and has an 80-hour burn time. Several scents are available and each one is inspired by the richness of her neighborhood.
Engaging Gifts:
Paintable Pictures, Paint Your Photo by Number: Pets Edition
Created by Patrick Carroll and his friends, Paintable Pictures turns any photo of your adorable pet into a custom paint-by-numbers-style masterpiece. The kit includes an 8 x 10-inch blank canvas, 48 colors, brushes, and tech tools, including easy-to-follow instructions. Just note, an inkjet printer is required.
Food Gifts:
Zola Bakes Purple Ombré Rainbow Cookies
These rainbow cookie cakes are the brainchild of Samantha Zola, who has topped them with delicious chocolate and glitter. Featured here is a special purple ombré variety, designed especially for Oprah's Favorite Things.
Boarderie Baked Brie Charcuterie Board Accessory with Food
From their gourmet catering company in Palm Beach, Florida, Aaron and Julie Menitoff counted celebrities and royalty amongst their clients. During the pandemic they shifted their focus to mail-order charcuterie boards like this one. Featuring four delicious baked brie pastries with flavors like truffle fig and orange, and rosemary sun-dried tomato and olive, it also includes a reusable wooden board. The food is made with artisanal ingredients, and is shipped frozen and ready to bake within 20 minutes.
Zach & Zoe Sweet Bee Farm Raw Wildflower + Blueberry Honey Gift Set
Located in Hunterdon County, New Jersey, the family behind Zach & Zoe Sweet Bee Farm describe themselves as "honey snobs." This two-pack includes wildflower and wildflower with blueberry raw honey that's as delicious as it is packed with naturally occurring vitamins, minerals, enzymes, and amino acids.
Trade Street Jam Co. Favorite Things Gift Set
Trade Street Jam Co. is a Black-woman-owned-business, founded by trained chef Ashley Rouse. This locally sourced, gluten-free, small-batch jam three-pack features three fresh flavor combos (sour cherry ginger, strawberry chipotle and fig, and smoked yellow peach) that have been made with minimal sugar and no pectin or preservatives.
Kids' Gifts:
Puzzle Huddle: Shapes and Learning, Kids Jigsaw Puzzle
When Matthew Goins noticed a lack of diverse images in his kids' puzzles, he began making his own. Then he commissioned artists to create images and commercial printers to launch his line of inclusive puzzles, like this one. Featuring 21 styles that range from 15 to 200 pieces, these puzzles are ideal for kids 6+.
Headlightz Beanie and Glove Set with Charger
With daylight hours getting shorter in the winter, founder Raquel Graham often found herself going for runs in the dark. So she developed Headlightz, a beanie with a built-in LED light. This hat/glove set comes in four colors, with three brightness settings, and a rechargeable battery that lasts up to eight hours.
Kitchen Gifts:
Sophistiplate Charcuterie Board with Placement Guide
Sophistiplate is a small business started by a father-son duo. Featured here is a wooden charcuterie board designed with an easy-to-follow visual layout, so you always know where to place your fruit, cheese, and more. It measures 22 x 17 inches with a 5-inch handle, plus it's easy to clean and features a lip around the edge to keep food in place.
Sister.ly Drinkware Clear Double Wall Glass Coffee Mugs, Set of 2
This Black-owned brand was launched by two sisters as a way to elevate cups of tea and glasses of wine. These double-walled insulated cups are ideal for hot or cold liquids and feature a sleek, transparent design. The set includes two cups that are also dishwasher-safe.
Fellow Stagg EKG Pro Electric Gooseneck Kettle
With an eye on bringing the cafe experience into homes, without all the equipment, this small-appliance company worked tirelessly for months on this electric gooseneck kettle. It features a sleek design, customizable brew settings, and access to firmware updates over WiFi. There's also six gorgeous style options.
Stylish Gifts:
Rebecca Allen Women's The All Weather Boot
Started by a former investment banker who could never find a pair of "nude" pumps that matched her skin tone, Rebecca Allen's shoes are inclusive, functional, and stylish. These boots feature a warm flannel lining on the inside, untreated leather on the outside, and a durable rubber sole on the bottom. They come in three colors and sizes 6 – 11.
GRACE & COMPANY Luxury Shower Cap
Wife, mother, and model Kimanee Mason developed a line of shower caps, sleep masks, and pillowcases to help women protect their hair. She uses her modeling experience and childhood in Jamaica as inspiration for functional and stylish items. This shower cap is easy to wear, as well as waterproof, reusable, and adjustable. Best of all, they're machine washable.
Mali+Lili Lola Beauty Bag Duo
Founder JoAnne Wannarachue Lord went from a VP of merchandising role to creating a cruelty-free, sustainable handbag company, named after her two daughters. This luxe vegan beauty bag duo features a drawstring closure and a removable strap, so you can wear it as a crossbody, and includes a compact pouch for essentials. It's available in ten different colors.
Wellness Gifts:
ASUTRA Sleep Tight Kit
Started by Stephanie Morimoto, Asutra was started as a self-care company that makes natural products at an affordable price. Venus Williams was one of her customers, but as she learned more she signed on as part-owner and chief brand officer. Their sleep tight kit includes a hypoallergenic silk eye pillow, a pouch filled with organic lavender and flax seed, an essential oil sleep spray, and more. Zzzzzs await.
Springer Dog Water Bottle
Created by a mother-daughter team (who was inspired by Dad with 40 patents), Springer delivers a line of dog essentials. One such item is this handy travel water bottle with a "bowl" top for pets on the go. It can easily be used with one hand, fits into any standard car cup holder, and features a leakproof design. Plus, it's dishwasher-safe.
