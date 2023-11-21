This Chilling New True Crime Series Will Change the Way You Think of Twisted Families

Watch : True Crime We Binged in 2022

One big happy family? Not in this case.

In fact, Oxygen True Crime's new series Fatal Family Feuds closely examines homicide cases to ask the chilling question: Could a victim's own flesh and blood be responsible for a heinous crime?

And E! News' exclusive look at the trailer shows how the series dives deep into the shocking investigations, featuring interviews with authorities, family members and friends. "Lives are left shattered," a voiceover plainly puts it in the teaser, "when family feuds turn deadly."

As for what viewers can expect?

"Fatal Family Feuds dives deep into the investigations of gut-wrenching homicides committed when smoldering feuds between and within families burst into flames," a press release from the network states. "Hearing directly from surviving family members and friends, along with the investigators who worked the cases, the series focuses specifically on motive, tracing the cause, escalation, and ultimate explosive ending of each fatal family feud."