This Chilling New True Crime Series Will Change the Way You Think of Twisted Families

One big happy family? Not in this case.
In fact, Oxygen True Crime's new series Fatal Family Feuds closely examines homicide cases to ask the chilling question: Could a victim's own flesh and blood be responsible for a heinous crime?
And E! News' exclusive look at the trailer shows how the series dives deep into the shocking investigations, featuring interviews with authorities, family members and friends. "Lives are left shattered," a voiceover plainly puts it in the teaser, "when family feuds turn deadly."
As for what viewers can expect?
"Fatal Family Feuds dives deep into the investigations of gut-wrenching homicides committed when smoldering feuds between and within families burst into flames," a press release from the network states. "Hearing directly from surviving family members and friends, along with the investigators who worked the cases, the series focuses specifically on motive, tracing the cause, escalation, and ultimate explosive ending of each fatal family feud."
Among the cases explored in the series is that of Anson "Buzz" Clinton, whose horrific death as a result of a murder-for-hire plot is explored in the premiere episode.
"After marrying the love of his life and dedicating himself to raising her daughter as his own, Buzz welcomed the challenge to enter adulthood," the Oxygen press release states. "But he would never get the chance as one night he is gunned down on a dark desolate road. Buzz's family tell investigators to look into his in-laws, who never liked him and didn't believe he was fit to raise their granddaughter. But the in-laws had an alibi."
And this won't be the only jaw-dropping case covered as the series also delves into the 2013 deaths of Christine Belford and Laura "Beth" Mulford.
"When Christine Belford and her friend Beth Mulford are shot and killed in broad daylight in the Wilmington Delaware courthouse, a shocking back story unravels, revealing a feud that includes Christine's ex-husband David kidnapping their children and moving them to Nicaragua," the release continues. "Even more shocking is when investigators learned David wasn't working alone."
Fatal Family Feuds premieres Dec. 2 at 9 p.m. EST on Oxygen True Crime.
(E! and Oxygen True Crime are both part of the NBCUniversal family).