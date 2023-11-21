Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's Sweet Hug Is the Real Winner of the Chiefs Vs. Eagles Game

Watch : Travis Kelce “Shocked” by Taylor Swift’s Lyric Change

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce never fumble in our eyes.

Why? Because win or lose the brothers always find their way back to each other. Take, for instance, their sweet embrace after Jason's Philadelphia Eagles defeated Travis' Kansas City Chiefs Nov. 20. (ICYMI, the Eagles lost to the Chiefs at the 2023 Super Bowl—and haven't beat the rival team since 2009).

After the game, the Kelces reunited on the field where they hugged, shared a laugh and exchanged "I love yous."

And it's certainly a moment mom Donna Kelce loves to see from her sons.

"Both of the boys are very, very close," she recently told E! News. "And there's nothing better than to get somebody to be more competitive, to try harder, especially for Travis to try to be better than somebody that's two years older than him. Constantly competing to get there."

Not that Jason, 36, and Travis, 34, need to compete for mom's attention. After all, on game day, Donna is cheer captain for both teams.