Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's Sweet Hug Is the Real Winner of the Chiefs Vs. Eagles Game

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce never fumble in our eyes.
Why? Because win or lose the brothers always find their way back to each other. Take, for instance, their sweet embrace after Jason's Philadelphia Eagles defeated Travis' Kansas City Chiefs Nov. 20. (ICYMI, the Eagles lost to the Chiefs at the 2023 Super Bowl—and haven't beat the rival team since 2009).
After the game, the Kelces reunited on the field where they hugged, shared a laugh and exchanged "I love yous."
And it's certainly a moment mom Donna Kelce loves to see from her sons.
"Both of the boys are very, very close," she recently told E! News. "And there's nothing better than to get somebody to be more competitive, to try harder, especially for Travis to try to be better than somebody that's two years older than him. Constantly competing to get there."
Not that Jason, 36, and Travis, 34, need to compete for mom's attention. After all, on game day, Donna is cheer captain for both teams.
"I have split jerseys and jackets and all kinds of things and bracelets and shoes," she admitted. "And I try to be as equal as I possibly can. So I root for the offense, whoever has the ball I'm screaming to get a touchdown and it makes life a lot easier."
Football is family pic.twitter.com/rha1E2Pwdj— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 21, 2023
She's not the only one supporting the boys. Jason's wife, Kylie, and their three kids are always in the stands cheering him on, while Taylor Swift makes sure to be Travis' biggest cheerleader during his games.
In fact, amid the early days of their romance, the Grammy winner turned up to support the tight end at his Sept. 24 game in Kansas City.
"Shoutout to Taylor for pulling up, that was pretty ballsy," Travis noted on his and Jason's New Heights podcast at the time. "I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her, the friends and family."
"She looked amazing," he added. " It was definitely a game I will remember, that's for damn sure."
