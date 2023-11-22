Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Just Launched Its Biggest Sale Ever: Keep Up Before Your Favorites Sell Out

When is Black Friday 2023?

This year, Black Friday is on November 24, 2023.

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

If you want to do more shopping post-Black Friday, there will be lots of deals on Cyber Monday, which is on November 27, 2023.

When is the SKIMS Bi-Annual Sale?

The SKIMS Bi-Annual Sale starts on November 22, 2023, at 10 AM ET/ 7 AM PT. SKIMS usually has a sale in May and another in November every year, just time for Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping.

How much is SKIMS shipping?

The cost of shipping depends on the shipping method you select, but shipping is free on all SKIMS orders over $75 in the U.S.

Where can I buy SKIMS?

The SKIMS website is the best place to find all of the newest drops. You can also shop SKIMS at Nordstrom and Net-a-Porter.

Does SKIMS have plus sizes?

All SKIMS styles are available an inclusive size range. There are options from XXS-5X in women's and men's styles. Bras have bands ranging from 30" to 44" with cups from A to H.

