Father of Taylor Swift Fan Who Died in Brazil Speaks Out on Tragedy

Watch : Taylor Swift Returns to Tour Stage After Death of Fan

Weiny Machado is mourning the death of his daughter Ana Clara Benevides Machado, a fan who died after falling ill at a Taylor Swift concert in Brazil.

"I lost my only daughter, a happy intelligent girl," Weiny told local outlet Folha de S.Paulo in a Nov. 18 interview translated from Portuguese to English. "She was about to graduate in psychology next April, saving money. I have no words to express my pain. She left home to fulfill a dream and came back dead."

The 23-year-old's father noted he's seeking further information about the incident.

"I want it to be determined whether they were in fact prohibited from bringing water, whether there was negligence in providing assistance," he continued. "I know that the singer was handing out water to her fans, and that is absurd for an event of this size. Nothing will bring my daughter back, but I hope that, if negligence is confirmed, someone will be punished, so that this doesn't happen to anyone else."