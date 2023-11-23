North West Slams Mom Kim Kardashian's "Dollar Store" Met Gala Look

North West did not hold back on criticizing mom Kim Kardashian's Schiaparelli pearl dress for the 2023 Met Gala—and also called out Pete Davidson's "gas station" worthy ensemble.

By Lindsay Weinberg Nov 23, 2023 5:00 AMTags
FashionTVKim KardashianKanye WestLife/StyleMet GalaKeeping Up With The KardashiansKardashiansCelebritiesNorth West
Watch: North West Shares Dyslexia Diagnosis During TikTok Live

Your jaw is bound 2 drop over North West's candid criticism.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter proved she's becoming the next generation's fashion police, with even Kim admitting on the Nov. 23 episode of The Kardashians that her 10-year-old is "like the new Joan Rivers."

"All North wants to do is rate people's outfits," Kim said in a confessional. "She loves to critique."

That was certainly the case at the 2023 Met Gala. The episode showed North diss Kim's pearl dress during a fitting with Schiaparelli creative director Daniel Roseberry.

"There's way too much gaps in the pearls," North said. "It looks like she's a Hawaiian girl with her dress all ripped."

And after North suggested the pearls looked "fake," Kim had to set the record straight. 

"No, no, I think you're wrong here," the SKIMS mogul told her daughter. "These are very expensive, real pearls. I think you need a lesson on pearls. We're not going for flapper girl—we're going for vintage, authentic pearly girly."

photos
Kim Kardashian & North West's Cutest Pics

That wasn't all. North—who wants to own SKIMS and her dad's fashion label Yeezy one day—thought the dress was too "beachy" and that the diamond accessories would "ruin" the outfit.

Finally, as North put it, "I like the pearls. I just don't like that it looks, like, from the Dollar Store."

MEGA

Trending Stories

1

Jason Kelce’s Wife Kylie Sets Record Straight on Taylor Swift Comment

2

Travis Kelce Reveals If He's Having Thanksgiving With Taylor Swift

3

North West Slams Mom Kim Kardashian's "Dollar Store" Met Gala Look

No one was more affected by the brutal feedback than Schiaparelli's creative director.

"This is my worst nightmare come to life," Daniel said. "It's like I'm being Punk'd. The night before the Met, getting read for filth."

(FWIW, it wasn't just Kim's Schiaparelli ensemble that irked North: She also condemned Kim's Balenciaga outfit from the 2021 Met Gala, noting, "It looks like you were getting covered by a plastic bag and you're suffocating.")

TikTok / @kimandnorth

Kim wasn't expecting the budding fashionista to be so critical. "I respect your opinion; please just be easy on me today," the reality star asked, prompting North to respond, "I'm not going to lie, but I won't say it at all if you don't want me to."

Well, she definitely didn't hold back during the main event, watching the red carpet on TV with popcorn in hand as she dished out her hot fashion takes. 

"She's pretty," North remarked of Yung Miami. "It's just—stop copying my mom with those pearls!"

As for mom's ex Pete Davidson? "You're going to the Met Gala, Pete," she quipped, "not the gas station."

But the title of "cringe" was reserved for Jared Leto, who showed up in a cat costume inspired by designer Karl Lagerfeld's beloved feline Choupette.

Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

As for who did earn North's stamp of approval? Kardashian family friends Paris Hilton and La La Anthony, as well as her aunts Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

"You can't really take it seriously getting roasted by a 10-year-old," Kim noted in a confessional. "So, I never do. But it stings a little."

Grab your popcorn like North West, and take a look at all the stars at the 2023 Met Gala:

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

In Jean Paul Gaultier

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid

In Givenchy

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Cardi B

In Thom Browne

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

In Schiaparelli

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

Rihanna

In Valentino

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Bad Bunny

In Jacquemus

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Gisele Bundchen

In Chanel SS07 Couture

John Shearer/WireImage

Maluma

In BOSS

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lizzo

In Chanel

John Shearer/WireImage

Pedro Pascal

In Valentino

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne

In Karl Lagerfeld

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jared Leto

In Karl Lagerfeld

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

In Ralph Lauren

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jenna Ortega

In Thom Browne

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Paris Hilton

In Marc Jacobs

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Viola Davis

In Valentino

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Anne Hathaway

In Atelier Versace

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Doja Cat

In Oscar de la Renta

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Billie Eilish

In custom Simone Rocha with Cartier jewelry

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

In Marc Jacobs

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Margot Robbie

In Chanel

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Letitia Wright

In Prada

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Bradley Cooper

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Janelle Monae

In Thom Browne

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Daisy Edgar-Jones

In Gucci and Bucherer Fine Jewellery

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Mindy Kaling

In Simkhai

John Shearer/WireImage

A$AP Rocky

In Gucci

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

In Valentino

John Shearer/WireImage

Nicola Peltz Beckham

In Valentino

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

In Gucci

photos
View More Photos From Met Gala 2023: Red Carpet Fashion

Trending Stories

1

Jason Kelce’s Wife Kylie Sets Record Straight on Taylor Swift Comment

2

Travis Kelce Reveals If He's Having Thanksgiving With Taylor Swift

3

North West Slams Mom Kim Kardashian's "Dollar Store" Met Gala Look

4

Zoë Kravitz Shares Glimpse of Engagement Ring From Channing Tatum

5

Jamie Foxx Accused of Sexual Assault