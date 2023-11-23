North West Slams Mom Kim Kardashian's "Dollar Store" Met Gala Look

Watch : North West Shares Dyslexia Diagnosis During TikTok Live

Your jaw is bound 2 drop over North West's candid criticism.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter proved she's becoming the next generation's fashion police, with even Kim admitting on the Nov. 23 episode of The Kardashians that her 10-year-old is "like the new Joan Rivers."

"All North wants to do is rate people's outfits," Kim said in a confessional. "She loves to critique."

That was certainly the case at the 2023 Met Gala. The episode showed North diss Kim's pearl dress during a fitting with Schiaparelli creative director Daniel Roseberry.

"There's way too much gaps in the pearls," North said. "It looks like she's a Hawaiian girl with her dress all ripped."

And after North suggested the pearls looked "fake," Kim had to set the record straight.

"No, no, I think you're wrong here," the SKIMS mogul told her daughter. "These are very expensive, real pearls. I think you need a lesson on pearls. We're not going for flapper girl—we're going for vintage, authentic pearly girly."