Chase Chrisley Debuts New Romance 4 Months After Emmy Medders Breakup

Watch : Chase Chrisley Says He'll NEVER Get Back With Emmy Medders

Chase Chrisley is off the market.

The Growing Up Chrisley star and realtor confirmed his romance with travel surgical technologist Jodi Laine Fournerat, re-sharing an Instagram Story of the New Orleans-based travel surgical technologist in her scrubs on Nov. 20.

"When your man's in town to see you," Jodi captioned a photo of her gearing up before a big medical procedure, "but you're on call & surgery demands your presence."

In addition to posting the picture on his own Instagram Stories, Chase also shared a candid snapshot of Jodi sitting outside in her uniform during a break in her shift.

The posts come just a week after Jodi, who moonlights as an influencer, went Instagram official with Chase. In a Nov. 7 post, the couple were pictured in a hug while posing in front of a fountain in Nashville, where Chase is he based.

"Happy is an understatement," she wrote in the caption, prompting Chase to reply back in the comments section with a white heart emoji.