Chase Chrisley Debuts New Romance 4 Months After Emmy Medders Breakup

Chase Chrisley is off the market.
The Growing Up Chrisley star and realtor confirmed his romance with travel surgical technologist Jodi Laine Fournerat, re-sharing an Instagram Story of the New Orleans-based travel surgical technologist in her scrubs on Nov. 20.
"When your man's in town to see you," Jodi captioned a photo of her gearing up before a big medical procedure, "but you're on call & surgery demands your presence."
In addition to posting the picture on his own Instagram Stories, Chase also shared a candid snapshot of Jodi sitting outside in her uniform during a break in her shift.
The posts come just a week after Jodi, who moonlights as an influencer, went Instagram official with Chase. In a Nov. 7 post, the couple were pictured in a hug while posing in front of a fountain in Nashville, where Chase is he based.
"Happy is an understatement," she wrote in the caption, prompting Chase to reply back in the comments section with a white heart emoji.
Prior to his relationship with Jodi, Chase was engaged to influencer Emmy Medders. In July, he shared that the two had "agreed to part ways" after three years of dating and "move on with our lives separately."
Nearly two months later, Chase admitted that he and Emmy were both to blame for the breakup. "There was a lot of dirty s--t that went down that should have been handled differently," he admitted on the Sept. 5 episode of sister Savannah Chrisley's Unlocked podcast. "Just the lack of respect was not there."
Chase continued, "I do wish her nothing but the best, but there was some s---ty s--t that went down."
At the time, the Chrisley Knows Beat alum also hinted that he had moved on from the split.
"It was rough there for a little while but I'm over it now," Chase noted. "God hears conversations we don't hear and sees things we don't see. He moved her out of my life and I'm grateful for that because it clearly was not meant to be."
