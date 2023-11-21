Chase Chrisley Debuts New Romance 4 Months After Emmy Medders Breakup

Chase Chrisley confirmed that he's dating Jodi Laine Fournerat, a travel surgical technologist and influencer, four months after announcing that he had broken off his engagement to Emmy Medders.

By Gabrielle Chung Nov 21, 2023 3:49 AMTags
CouplesCelebritiesGrowing Up Chrisley
Watch: Chase Chrisley Says He'll NEVER Get Back With Emmy Medders

Chase Chrisley is off the market.

The Growing Up Chrisley star and realtor confirmed his romance with travel surgical technologist Jodi Laine Fournerat, re-sharing an Instagram Story of the New Orleans-based travel surgical technologist in her scrubs on Nov. 20.

"When your man's in town to see you," Jodi captioned a photo of her gearing up before a big medical procedure, "but you're on call & surgery demands your presence."

In addition to posting the picture on his own Instagram Stories, Chase also shared a candid snapshot of Jodi sitting outside in her uniform during a break in her shift. 

The posts come just a week after Jodi, who moonlights as an influencer, went Instagram official with Chase. In a Nov. 7 post, the couple were pictured in a hug while posing in front of a fountain in Nashville, where Chase is he based.

"Happy is an understatement," she wrote in the caption, prompting Chase to reply back in the comments section with a white heart emoji.

photos
2023 Celebrity Breakups

Prior to his relationship with Jodi, Chase was engaged to influencer Emmy Medders. In July, he shared that the two had "agreed to part ways" after three years of dating and "move on with our lives separately."

 

Instagram/Jodi Laine Fournerat

Trending Stories

1

Why Taylor Swift Is Missing the Chiefs vs. Eagles Game

2
Exclusive

Cara Delevingne Says Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Romance Is "Different"

3

Erin Andrews Details How She Learned She'd Been Secretly Videotaped

Nearly two months later, Chase admitted that he and Emmy were both to blame for the breakup. "There was a lot of dirty s--t that went down that should have been handled differently," he admitted on the Sept. 5 episode of sister Savannah Chrisley's Unlocked podcast. "Just the lack of respect was not there."

Chase continued, "I do wish her nothing but the best, but there was some s---ty s--t that went down."

At the time, the Chrisley Knows Beat alum also hinted that he had moved on from the split. 

"It was rough there for a little while but I'm over it now," Chase noted. "God hears conversations we don't hear and sees things we don't see. He moved her out of my life and I'm grateful for that because it clearly was not meant to be."

Keep reading to get to know the Chrisley family.

Mike Windle/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Couple Portrait

Chrisley Knows Best stars Julie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley smiled for a professional photo together in 2016.

Tommy Garcia/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Cast Photo

Todd and Julie were pictured along with Faye Chrisley, Chase Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Chloe Chrisley and Grayson Chrisley ahead of season eight of their reality show.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Beverly Hills Outing

The spouses attended the 2014 Television Critics Association summer press tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. in 2014. 

Photo by Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM
Academy of Country Music Awards

The pair hit the red carpet for the 2017 Academy Of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Concert For Love And Acceptance
The Concert For Love And Acceptance

Lindsie Chrisley—whose parents are Todd and Teresa Terry—joined her dad, Savannah and Julie at the 2015 Concert For Love And Acceptance at City Winery Nashville.

Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Sibling Bond

Savannah and Chase snapped a pic together in 2019 for E! News' Daily Pop.

USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Chrisley Knows Best

The couple appeared with granddaughter Chloe, who they adopted, on the "Build A Baby" episode in 2020.

Vivian Zink/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Hollywood Game Night

Todd and Julie appeared with their daughter Savannah on Hollywood Game Night in 2018 for the "Chrisley's Believe It Or Not" episode.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Father-Daughter Date

The real estate mogul and his daughter were among the stars at the 2016 Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.

D Dipasupil/FilmMagic
New York Event

Todd and Julie kept their kids Savannah and Chase close at the 2015 NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Upfront in New York City.

Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville
Nashville Night Out

Todd and Julie were spotted at the 2019 grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville in Nashville, Tenn.

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Why Taylor Swift Is Missing the Chiefs vs. Eagles Game

2
Exclusive

Cara Delevingne Says Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Romance Is "Different"

3

Why Kylie Kelce Isn’t Sitting in Travis Kelce’s Suite for NFL Game

4

Erin Andrews Details How She Learned She'd Been Secretly Videotaped

5

Below Deck Med Shocker: Stew Natalya Scudder Exits Season 8