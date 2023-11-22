Hailey Bieber Drops a Shimmering Version of the Viral Rhode Lip Tint Just in Time for the Holidays

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Today is Hailey Bieber's birthday and she has given us another reason to celebrate. The star's skincare line Rhode released a new, limited-edition product that you'll be obsessed with. Skincare and makeup enthusiasts rejoice because this one has a little bit of everything you adore. The Rhode Peptide Lip Tint in Jelly Bean is the first product from the brand that combines color, flavor, and a new shimmery finish in one.

I love this because it has the same restorative formula as the OG Peptide Lip Treatment, giving my pout some long-lasting hydration and a bit of plump. It has a sheer, baby pink hue that looks beautiful on bare lips. Or if you want to mix things up, it pops over a matte lipstick or lip liner. It feels velvety soft on my lips and it has a nostalgically sweet smell that's enjoyable, never overpowering.

Just like all Rhode launches, this one is bound to sell out super quickly. Set your alarms and get ready to shop. The Rhode Peptide Lip Tint in Jelly Bean launches on November 22, 2023, at 12 PM ET/ 9 AM PT.