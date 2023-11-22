Hailey Bieber Drops a Shimmering Version of the Viral Rhode Lip Tint Just in Time for the Holidays

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Today is Hailey Bieber's birthday and she has given us another reason to celebrate. The star's skincare line Rhode released a new, limited-edition product that you'll be obsessed with. Skincare and makeup enthusiasts rejoice because this one has a little bit of everything you adore. The Rhode Peptide Lip Tint in Jelly Bean is the first product from the brand that combines color, flavor, and a new shimmery finish in one.
I love this because it has the same restorative formula as the OG Peptide Lip Treatment, giving my pout some long-lasting hydration and a bit of plump. It has a sheer, baby pink hue that looks beautiful on bare lips. Or if you want to mix things up, it pops over a matte lipstick or lip liner. It feels velvety soft on my lips and it has a nostalgically sweet smell that's enjoyable, never overpowering.
Just like all Rhode launches, this one is bound to sell out super quickly. Set your alarms and get ready to shop. The Rhode Peptide Lip Tint in Jelly Bean launches on November 22, 2023, at 12 PM ET/ 9 AM PT.
Rhode Peptide Lip Tint in Jelly Bean
Skincare meets makeup with this next-level hydrating lip tint. It adds the appearance of fullness to my lips and that shimmery pink color is universally flattering.
Rhode Birthday Duo
This limited-edition set includes Rhode's best-selling Peptize Glazing Fluid and the new Peptide Lip Tint in Jelly Bean— packed in adorable jelly bean pouch and gift box. The Peptize Glazing Fluid is a lightweight, hydrating serum that delivers a plump, dewy look. It's the perfect complement to the shimmery lip tint.
More Rhode Must-Haves
While you're shopping, it's a great time to replenish your other Rhode products or try something new. Plus, there's free shipping on orders over $40.
Rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid
This is my absolute favorite Rhode product. If you want dewy, plump, glazed skin, you'll love this one. It absorbs very quickly, calms my skin, and it doesn't pill under makeup. This mixes well with products I love from other brands too.
If you want to do the full Rhode routine, put on the Glazing Milk, followed by the Peptide Glazing Fluid, and the Barrier Restore Cream. Then, hydrate your pout with the Peptide Lip Treatment.
Rhode Glazing Milk
Ditch redness, dryness, and dullness when you add the Rhode Glazing Milk to your routine. It's a lightweight, skin calming essence that "that boosts barrier function and provides immediate, luminous hydration," the brand claims. After cleansing, shake up the bottle and apply. You can put this on your face, neck, décolleté, and the rest of your body.
Rhode Barrier Restore Cream
Finding a great moisturizer isn't easy. No one wants a heavy feeling, but it can be hard to find lightweight products that are effective. Hailey and the Rhode team nailed it with this one. The Rhode Barrier Restore Cream is rich, yet lightweight. Comfort, soothe, and restore your skin barrier with this incredible product.
A shopper said, "On my 3rd or 4th bottle of this and loving it! Great for my sensitive skin."
Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment
You will obsess over the Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment. It is hydrating, glossy, and never sticky. There's an unscented version along with vanilla, watermelon, and salted caramel options. I love using this on my bare lips and layering it over lip liner or a matte lipstick.
You can buy these individually or get the 4-piece set and save some money. A fan of the product raved, "Has been my favorite go to lip treatment for hydrated lips definitely a forever repurchase!"
Rhode Peptide Lip Tint
If you adore the Peptide Lip Treatment from Rhode, you'll flip over this tinted version of the cult favorite. Get intense hydration that never feels sticky with these buildable, glossy shades. There are four hues to choose from. This formula is richly pigmented and long-lasting.
You'll want every color. All 4 shades available in a money-saving set.
The Rhode Kit
Get Rhode's core essentials and save some money with this bundle, which includes these full-size products: Glazing Milk, Peptide Glazing Fluid, Barrier Restore Cream, and Peptide Lip Treatment in Unscented.
Want to do more Hailey Bieber-inspired shopping? Check out these products to get her signature, undone waves.