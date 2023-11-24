13 Secrets About Mrs. Doubtfire Are on the Way, Dear

Watch : Robin Williams on His "Mrs. Doubtfire" Transformation

Helloo!

As exclaimed in a mottled English accent by a grandmotherly type indulging in her nightly merengue mask, of course.

The scene is still fresh in our minds despite it being 30 years since the release of Mrs. Doubtfire, starring the late Robin Williams as divorced dad Daniel Hillard. Desperate to spend more time with his kids after losing custody, the out-of-work actor poses as the titular housekeeper and nanny extraordinaire.

The fairly deranged plan only works for so long until he's found out in spectacularly hectic fashion, but the 1993 film itself was the perfect showcase for Williams' singular blend of antic energy, quick wit and heartbreaking sincerity.

"Along with the outrageous comedy is this realistic side that has resonance for families now," the Oscar winner told E! News when the movie came out. "There's a different concept of families other than the Norman Rockwell picture."