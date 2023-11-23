Reach For the Sky With These Secrets About the Toy Story Franchise

Watch : Disney Announces Toy Story, Frozen & Zootopia Sequels

More than 30 years later, fans still have a friend in Sheriff Woody.

Yes, Toy Story premiered on Nov. 22, 1995, introducing moviegoers to a troop of toys lead by Tom Hanks' classic cowboy and Buzz Lightyear, the modern spaceman voiced by Tim Allen. But no one expected the film, which was the first full-length movie to be made entirely using computer-generated imagery, to become as successful as it did: The Pixar feature was the second highest-grossing film of the year, making $373 million worldwide.

Four years later, Toy Story 2 grossed $500 million worldwide before Toy Story 3, released in 2010, and Toy Story 4, released in 2019, each made over $1 billion worldwide. And the third film in the franchise won Oscars for Best Animated Film, Best Original Film and earned a Best Picture nomination, a rarity for an animated movie.

And, after the release of the Lightyear spin-off in 2022 (with Chris Evans providing the astronaut's voice), Disney's out to prove there's still a lot of play left in these toys as it was confirmed that a fifth Toy Story movie is in the works.