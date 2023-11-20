Becky G Reunites With Sebastian Lletget 7 Months After His Cheating Rumors

Watch : Becky G's Fiancé Sebastian Lletget Issues Public Apology

It looks like Becky G is giving Sebastian Lletget a 2ndo chance.

After all, the pair were seen out in the Porter Ranch neighborhood of Los Angeles on Nov. 26, seven months after the soccer star was accused of cheating on the "Mamiii" singer. Hitting up the local farmer's market, Becky, 26, and Sebastian, 31, grabbed some coffee together and browsed the stalls before walking back to the parking lot.

While waiting for a light on the sidewalk, the duo—who got engaged last year after almost seven years of dating—shared a cozy moment and wrapped their arms around each other for a hug.

For the casual outing, Becky, 26, donned a green puffer vest over a black hoodie and matching leggings. She paired her athleisure look with a black L.A. Dodgers cap and white running shoes, though her oval-cut engagement ring from the athlete was nowhere to be seen.

Meanwhile, Sebastian, 31, opted for a dark green hoodie baring the words "Stay at Home Club." He completed his sporty 'fit with dark joggers and black sneakers.