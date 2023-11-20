Becky G Reunites With Sebastian Lletget 7 Months After His Cheating Rumors

It looks like Becky G is giving Sebastian Lletget a 2ndo chance.
After all, the pair were seen out in the Porter Ranch neighborhood of Los Angeles on Nov. 26, seven months after the soccer star was accused of cheating on the "Mamiii" singer. Hitting up the local farmer's market, Becky, 26, and Sebastian, 31, grabbed some coffee together and browsed the stalls before walking back to the parking lot.
While waiting for a light on the sidewalk, the duo—who got engaged last year after almost seven years of dating—shared a cozy moment and wrapped their arms around each other for a hug.
For the casual outing, Becky, 26, donned a green puffer vest over a black hoodie and matching leggings. She paired her athleisure look with a black L.A. Dodgers cap and white running shoes, though her oval-cut engagement ring from the athlete was nowhere to be seen.
Meanwhile, Sebastian, 31, opted for a dark green hoodie baring the words "Stay at Home Club." He completed his sporty 'fit with dark joggers and black sneakers.
Back in March, the FC Dallas player issued a public apology to Becky for what he called "a moment I regret deeply" and "a 10-minute lapse in judgment."
"To Becky, you have been the light of my life, my strength, who has always shown me unconditional love," he wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. "Instead of honoring that love every day, I have done the opposite, hurting you and disrespecting the one person that I love more than anything. I am so sorry and know I have to do whatever it takes to earn back the trust and love you deserve."
At the time, Sebastian also called the experience the "loudest alarm of my life" and vowed to "commit myself to a mental wellness program to work on the parts of me that deeply need healing."
The following month, Becky seemingly hinted that she had broken off her engagement with Sebastian. Not only did the "Mayores" artist ditch her ring for her Coachella performance on April 1, but she also told cryptically told the crowd, "Sometimes things don't go the way you plan, I'll just say that."
"But sometimes, it's not rejection," Becky added, "it's redirection."
E! News has reached out to Becky and Sebastian's reps for comment but hasn't heard back.