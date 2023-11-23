28 Black Friday 2023 Home Deals That Are Too Good to Pass Up, From Dyson to Pottery Barn

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Listen, maintaining a house or apartment is no easy feat, nor is it a cheap one. However, there's no time like Black Friday to shop major deals on big ticket home items. With stores offering up to 70% off, you can furnish, clean, and decorate your home for way less than you ever thought possible thanks to these amazing Black Friday deals. Saving $750 on a mattress? Yes, please. Buying a KitchenAid mixer for half off? Absolutely. A top-rated Dyson vacuum for $250 less than usual? Hallelujah!
These might be the best deals you see you all year, so whether you're in the market for a brand new sofa or chef-level cookware set, make sure to keep reading for a list of the best 28 Black Friday home deals that are just too good to pass up.
Amazon: Score tons of deals on home items that you can shop right now, like on this Keurig coffee machine.
Apt2B: Enjoy up to 50% off sitewide now until Nov. 28.
Bear: Get 35% off sitewide plus a free sleep bundle (fitted sheet, pillows, and mattress protector) with any mattress purchase using the code BLACKFRIDAY.
Bed Bath & Beyond: Score up to 70% off on thousands of items, including $40 off this air fryer.
Birch: Get 25% off sitewide plus two free Eco-Rest pillows with any mattress purchase using the code BF25 and an extra 20% off select sale items with code BLKFRI, now until Nov. 26.
Brooklinen: Enjoy 25% off everything from loungewear to bedding, like on their best-selling down comforter.
Brooklyn Bedding: Until Nov. 26, you can get 30% off sitewide using the code BFRIDAY30.
Buffy: Enjoy 20% off sitewide on mattresses, pillows, and more and up to 50% off bundles now until Dec 19.
Caraway: Until Dec 1, get up 42% off cookware, bake, and meal prep sets and bundles.
Dyson: Save hundreds of dollars on select items, like $250 off their highly-rated V12 Detect Slim Absolute vacuum and $200 off their Hot+Cool purifying fan heater.
H&M: Enjoy 30% off the chicest home decor.
HexClad: Shop Gordan Ramsey-backed cookware brand for 46% off all multi-piece sets.
Home Depot: Get up to 45% off tons of items until Nov. 29, including from brands like GE, Whirpool, and LG.
Leesa: Until Nov. 26, save up to $750 off select mattresses plus two two free pillows and a microfiber sheet set worth $239 and find 20% off bases and up to 25% off bedding.
Macy's: Save up to 70% off all things home, plus get an extra 20%, 15%, or 10% off with the code BLKFRI.
Nectar Sleep: Shop 33% off sitewide on mattresses, bed frames, and bedding until Dec. 11.
Ninja: Save on blenders, ice cream makers, and this double oven starting today.
Shark: Get over $100 off on robot vacuums, multi-surface cleaners, and cordless vacuums.
Our Place: Get up to 45% off until Nov. 28, including on Selena Gomez's cookware collection.
Parachute: Get 20% off literally everything, including bedding, mattresses, home decor, and robes.
Pottery Barn: Shop up to 50% off on furniture and holiday decor plus free shipping on thousands of items.
Puffy: Use the code BLACKFRIDAY to save up to $1350 on an award-winning mattress.
QVC: Shop 30% off on thousands of items until Dec. 3, like this robot vacuum for $529.98 (originally $789.98) or this Nespresso machine for $179.98 (originally $218.00).
Stanley: Enjoy up to 60% off the viral brand, including this 16 oz AeroLight Transit Bottle.
Target: Save big on the best of the best home appliances, including this KitchenAid mixer for $249.99 (originally $449.99).
Walmart: With too many deals to name, you can score up to 70% items from every category and get free shipping with orders $25 and up.
Wayfair: Shop up to 80% on tons of items, like kitchen appliances, furniture, and home decor.
William Sonoma: Get up to 40% off on must-have kitchen items until Nov. 29, like $100 off this Le Creuset Dutch oven.
West Elm: Save up to 50% off (plus get free shipping) on thousands of items, like over $300 off this stunning sofa.
When is Black Friday 2023?
Mark your calendars for Nov. 24, 2023, to save big from so many of your favorite stores and retailers.
When do early Black Friday deals start?
Tons of brands started rolling out Black Friday deals as early as November 1, so you can start saving right now!
Are Black Friday deals really worth it?
The short answer is...yes! Black Friday is known for their doorbuster deals and some of the best savings you can get all year on some of the most popular products in every category.
How much are Black Friday discounts?
On average, discounts range anywhere between 20% and 60% with some brands even offering up to 80% off.
What is Cyber Monday?
Cyber Monday refers to the the online sales that many brands began having on the Monday following Black Friday. Originally, the difference was that Cyber Monday deals happened exclusively online.
Are Black Friday deals better than Cyber Monday sales?
Many brands have sales on both days and are on average pretty much neck and neck. You can't really go wrong with either, plus you can shop from the comfort of your home during both events.
Why is it called Black Friday?
Back in the 1960s, the term Black Friday was used to describe the masses of post-Thanksgiving Day shoppers, where the influx of purchases made many stores' accounts go from "in the red" to "in the black."
