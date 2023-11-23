The 15 Best Black Friday 2023 Tech Deals That Are Too Good to Be True: Bose, Apple & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Of all things you can get on sale during Black Friday, tech and electronics are probably the most popular, and it's easy to see why. Historically, items like TVs and laptops have had the most insane discounts (we all remember those wild images on the news showing crazed crowds trampling over each other to grab heavily discounted televisions), and these days, things haven't changed much, because the Black Friday deals are still top tier, except luckily, you can shop savings right from home. We're talking hundreds of dollars off Microsoft's Surface laptop and a whopping $1000 worth of savings on Samsung's famous frame TV.
Whether you're in the market for some wireless headphones, new additions to your gaming set up, or a new portable speaker, this list has compiled 15 of the best Black Friday tech deals to shop into one convenient place.
Amazon: Snag electronics for less when like 35% off these wireless Beats headphones.
Apple: Save $80 on a pair of 2nd Generation Apple AirPods Pro.
Walmart: Save big on the latest tech at Walmart like $99 off these noise-cancelling headphones.
QVC: Shop their sales, including on this 25% off Fujifilm Instax Mini polaroid camera.
Logitech: Save up to 50% off must-have tech, like this gaming keyboard with customizable lights.
Apple: Get an iPhone 12 with 64GB for $200 less.
LG: Find deals on TVs (like $300 off this sound bar) through Dec. 31 and gaming monitors until Nov. 29.
Dell: Save hundreds of dollars on laptops, including $250 off this 15-inch laptop, monitors, and accessories.
Microsoft: Get up to $650 off Surface laptops and tablets.
Amazon: Get the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet for $79.99 (originally $139.99)
Bose: Shop 40%, like $100 off these earbuds.
B&H: Get deals on cameras, drones, and more, including $150 off tis JBL speaker.
Sony: You can save a whopping $1,911 on an 85-inch television.
Amazon: Get the $39.99 Amazon Fire TV Stick and remote bundle for just $19.99.
When is Black Friday 2023?
Mark your calendars for Nov. 24, 2023, to save big from so many of your favorite stores and retailers.
When do early Black Friday deals start?
Tons of brands started rolling out Black Friday deals as early as November 1, so you can start saving right now!
Are Black Friday deals really worth it?
The short answer is...yes! Black Friday is known for their doorbuster deals and some of the best savings you can get all year on some of the most popular products in every category.
How much are Black Friday discounts?
On average, discounts range anywhere between 20% and 60% with some brands even offering up to 80% off.
What is Cyber Monday?
Cyber Monday refers to the the online sales that many brands began having on the Monday following Black Friday. Originally, the difference was that Cyber Monday deals happened exclusively online.
Are Black Friday deals better than Cyber Monday sales?
Many brands have sales on both days and are on average pretty much neck and neck. You can't really go wrong with either, plus you can shop from the comfort of your home during both events.
Why is it called Black Friday?
Back in the 1960s, the term Black Friday was used to describe the masses of post-Thanksgiving Day shoppers, where the influx of purchases made many stores' accounts go from "in the red" to "in the black."
