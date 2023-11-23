These Are the 42 Can't-Miss Black Friday 2023 Fashion & Activewear Deals: Alo Yoga, Nordstrom & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you've been wondering where to score the best Black Friday deals on apparel, shoes, accessories, and activewear look no further because you've come to the right place. With thousands of discounts and up to 80% off some of the hottest brands around, like Skims, Lululemon, and Coach to name a few, this is definitely the time to shop for trendy pieces and classic staples that'll refresh your wardrobe.
With everything from bras and underwear, to leggings and running shoes and the chicest bags, you'll definitely find whatever it is your looking, whether you're treating yourself or looking for a gift for your bestie. So, what are you waiting for? Keep reading to uncover the best Black Friday deals on fashion and activewear you won't regret shopping.
Our Pick: Nordstrom
Save up to 55% off at Nordstrom on favorite brands in every category, including UGG, Topshop, and this stunning wool blend coat from Ralph Lauren for $179.99 (originally $250).
Abercrombie: Get 25% off EVERYTHING, plus an extra 15% off select styles and an extra 15% off your order using the code CYBERAF until Nov. 27.
Aldo: They're offering up to 50% off select styles plus free shipping on boots, handbags, loafers, and more.
AllBirds: Get up to 70% off all sale items, including their best-selling Tree Runners.
Alo Yoga: Enjoy 70% off sale items and 30% sitewide, like on these ribbed leggings.
Anthropologie: Until Nov. 25, get 30% off sitewide plus and extra 50% off sale items.
BaubleBar: Score, 30% off sitewide and 20% off custom gifts, like these personalized tennis bracelets.
Bloomingdale's: Take $25 off every $100 you spend on a large selection of items PLUS get an extra 15% off with code EXTRA15.
Bonobos: Now through Nov. 27, enjoy 30% off sitewide, including on sweaters suits, and blazers for all the men in your life by using the code GAMEON.
Coach Outlet: Enjoy up to 70% off + an extra 25% off everything; plus score exclusive $99 Doorbusters deals.
Coach: Shop up to 50% now through Nov. 26.
DSW: Use the code BLACKFRIDAY to save 30% shoes from UGG, Dr. Martens, and Adidas.
Fabletics: Get up to 80% everything, including this onesie from Khloé Kardashian's edit for $25.
For Love & Lemons: Until Nov. 27, you can get 30% off sitewide using the code CYBERWEEKEND, including on dresses and lingerie.
Forever 21: 40% off almost everything plus an extra 11% off when you shop between 5:00 PM and 12:00 AM PST and no minimum free shipping.
Free People: Take 50% off select regular priced items.
Good American: Get 30% off Kardashian-approved apparel sitewide plus free shipping with code BF30 and an extra 50% off sale items until Nov. 28.
Gymshark: Get up to 70% off sitewide, like 50% off this onesie that's always out of stock.
H&M: Enjoy 30% off everything plus up to 60% off select styles, like this white sequin mini dress.
Hollister: Get 40% off literally everything from outerwear to pajamas.
Kate Spade Outlet: Get up to 70% everything plus an extra 20% off select styles by using the code 20OFF.
Lululemon: Shop fan favorite items up to half off, including their beloved Align tank.
Macy's: Save up to 70% off jewelry and fashion finds, plus get an extra 20%, 15%, or 10% off with the code BLKFRI.
Madewell: Use the code LETSGO to save 50% of your entire purchase until Nov. 26, whether it's shoes, accessories, or denim.
New Balance: Get 25% off sitewide and up to 40% off select styles now through Nov. 28.
Nike: Save up to 60% off select styles, like on Air Max's, and use the code BACKFRIDAY to save 25% off even more styles.
Nordstrom Rack: Rack up on savings, including 25% off and extra 40% off clearance, plus 25% off Barefoot Dreams.
Oura: Get between $30 and 100$ off the celeb-loved smart rings.
Outdoor Voices: Snag 40% off sitewide with the code HOLIDAY2023 until Nov. 26, including on their famous exercise dress.
Quince: Enjoy between 15% and 75% off until Nov. 27, including on their sought after cashmere pieces.
Reebok: Get up to 60% off select styles until Nov. 30, up to 50% off sitewide with code BLACKFRIDAY until Nov. 26, and 60% off sale items with code BFEXCLUSIVE until Nov. 26.
Revolve: Stock up on holiday looks with up to 70% off new markdowns.
Saks Fifth Avenue: Shop up to 75% off designer items from Tory Burch, Cult Gaia, and Marc Jacobs.
Saks OFF 5th: Get 25% off when you $150 with the code BF25, plus get an extra 30% off cold weather apparel, like cashmere pieces.
Sam Edelman: Get 30% off plus free shipping using the code HOLIDAY30, like on their best-selling Felicia ballet flats.
Skims: Shop their biggest sale of the year on their viral bodysuits, bras, undies, and more.
Soma: Cozy up with 30% off your purchase of lingerie, sleepwear, and robes now until Nov. 26 plus buy one get one 50% select styles.
Steve Madden: Shop 30% off sitewide with the code FRIDAY, including these trending moto boots, plus 50% newly added deals.
Stuart Weitzman: This never happens! Get 30% off full-price and sale styles with code EXCLUSIVE30 and an extra 25% off with code FORYOU25,
ThirdLove: Save up to a whopping 70% off sitewide, plus spend $150, get 25% off on bras, underwear, and sleepwear.
Tory Burch: Shop up to 50% off sale styles and 30% off select full-price styles, like on their classic ballet flats.
Urban Outfitters: Enjoy 25% off your entire purchase until Nov. 25.
Vince Camuto: Get 40% Off sitewide and additional 24-HR doorbusters up to 50% off, including these fabulous knee-high boots.
Zappos: Save up to 50% on tons of styles from top brands like Frye, Hoka, and Veja.
When is Black Friday 2023?
Mark your calendars for Nov. 24, 2023, to save big from so many of your favorite stores and retailers.
When do early Black Friday deals start?
Tons of brands started rolling out Black Friday deals as early as November 1, so you can start saving right now!
Are Black Friday deals really worth it?
The short answer is...yes! Black Friday is known for their doorbuster deals and some of the best savings you can get all year on some of the most popular products in every category.
How much are Black Friday discounts?
On average, discounts range anywhere between 20% and 60% with some brands even offering up to 80% off.
What is Cyber Monday?
Cyber Monday refers to the the online sales that many brands began having on the Monday following Black Friday. Originally, the difference was that Cyber Monday deals happened exclusively online.
Are Black Friday deals better than Cyber Monday sales?
Many brands have sales on both days and are on average pretty much neck and neck. You can't really go wrong with either, plus you can shop from the comfort of your home during both events.
Why is it called Black Friday?
Back in the 1960s, the term Black Friday was used to describe the masses of post-Thanksgiving Day shoppers, where the influx of purchases made many stores' accounts go from "in the red" to "in the black."
Want more deals? Check out the top 50 deals from Amazon's 2023 Black Friday sale.