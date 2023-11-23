These Are the 42 Can't-Miss Black Friday 2023 Fashion & Activewear Deals: Alo Yoga, Nordstrom & More

Abercrombie: Get 25% off EVERYTHING, plus an extra 15% off select styles and an extra 15% off your order using the code CYBERAF until Nov. 27.

Aldo: They're offering up to 50% off select styles plus free shipping on boots, handbags, loafers, and more.

AllBirds: Get up to 70% off all sale items, including their best-selling Tree Runners.

Alo Yoga: Enjoy 70% off sale items and 30% sitewide, like on these ribbed leggings.

Anthropologie: Until Nov. 25, get 30% off sitewide plus and extra 50% off sale items.

BaubleBar: Score, 30% off sitewide and 20% off custom gifts, like these personalized tennis bracelets.

Bloomingdale's: Take $25 off every $100 you spend on a large selection of items PLUS get an extra 15% off with code EXTRA15.

Bonobos: Now through Nov. 27, enjoy 30% off sitewide, including on sweaters suits, and blazers for all the men in your life by using the code GAMEON.

Coach Outlet: Enjoy up to 70% off + an extra 25% off everything; plus score exclusive $99 Doorbusters deals.

Coach: Shop up to 50% now through Nov. 26.

DSW: Use the code BLACKFRIDAY to save 30% shoes from UGG, Dr. Martens, and Adidas.

Fabletics: Get up to 80% everything, including this onesie from Khloé Kardashian's edit for $25.

For Love & Lemons: Until Nov. 27, you can get 30% off sitewide using the code CYBERWEEKEND, including on dresses and lingerie.

Forever 21: 40% off almost everything plus an extra 11% off when you shop between 5:00 PM and 12:00 AM PST and no minimum free shipping.

Free People: Take 50% off select regular priced items.

Good American: Get 30% off Kardashian-approved apparel sitewide plus free shipping with code BF30 and an extra 50% off sale items until Nov. 28.

Gymshark: Get up to 70% off sitewide, like 50% off this onesie that's always out of stock.

H&M: Enjoy 30% off everything plus up to 60% off select styles, like this white sequin mini dress.

Hollister: Get 40% off literally everything from outerwear to pajamas.

Kate Spade Outlet: Get up to 70% everything plus an extra 20% off select styles by using the code 20OFF.

Lululemon: Shop fan favorite items up to half off, including their beloved Align tank.

Macy's: Save up to 70% off jewelry and fashion finds, plus get an extra 20%, 15%, or 10% off with the code BLKFRI.

Madewell: Use the code LETSGO to save 50% of your entire purchase until Nov. 26, whether it's shoes, accessories, or denim.

New Balance: Get 25% off sitewide and up to 40% off select styles now through Nov. 28.

Nike: Save up to 60% off select styles, like on Air Max's, and use the code BACKFRIDAY to save 25% off even more styles.

Nordstrom Rack: Rack up on savings, including 25% off and extra 40% off clearance, plus 25% off Barefoot Dreams.

Oura: Get between $30 and 100$ off the celeb-loved smart rings.

Outdoor Voices: Snag 40% off sitewide with the code HOLIDAY2023 until Nov. 26, including on their famous exercise dress.

Quince: Enjoy between 15% and 75% off until Nov. 27, including on their sought after cashmere pieces.

Reebok: Get up to 60% off select styles until Nov. 30, up to 50% off sitewide with code BLACKFRIDAY until Nov. 26, and 60% off sale items with code BFEXCLUSIVE until Nov. 26.

Revolve: Stock up on holiday looks with up to 70% off new markdowns.

Saks Fifth Avenue: Shop up to 75% off designer items from Tory Burch, Cult Gaia, and Marc Jacobs.

Saks OFF 5th: Get 25% off when you $150 with the code BF25, plus get an extra 30% off cold weather apparel, like cashmere pieces.

Sam Edelman: Get 30% off plus free shipping using the code HOLIDAY30, like on their best-selling Felicia ballet flats.

Skims: Shop their biggest sale of the year on their viral bodysuits, bras, undies, and more.

Soma: Cozy up with 30% off your purchase of lingerie, sleepwear, and robes now until Nov. 26 plus buy one get one 50% select styles.

Steve Madden: Shop 30% off sitewide with the code FRIDAY, including these trending moto boots, plus 50% newly added deals.

Stuart Weitzman: This never happens! Get 30% off full-price and sale styles with code EXCLUSIVE30 and an extra 25% off with code FORYOU25,

ThirdLove: Save up to a whopping 70% off sitewide, plus spend $150, get 25% off on bras, underwear, and sleepwear.

Tory Burch: Shop up to 50% off sale styles and 30% off select full-price styles, like on their classic ballet flats.

Urban Outfitters: Enjoy 25% off your entire purchase until Nov. 25.

Vince Camuto: Get 40% Off sitewide and additional 24-HR doorbusters up to 50% off, including these fabulous knee-high boots.

Zappos: Save up to 50% on tons of styles from top brands like Frye, Hoka, and Veja.