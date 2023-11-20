Why Jason Kelce’s Wife Kylie Isn’t Sitting in Travis Kelce’s Suite for Chiefs vs. Eagles Game

Kylie Kelce is intercepting the media frenzy and using it for a good cause.
Though her husband Jason Kelce plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, her brother-in-law Travis Kelce's romance with Taylor Swift has helped her gain a lot of attention. But rather than shake it off, she's using her platform to highlight causes close to her heart, like Kansas City's #StickWithKC field hockey clinic for girls.
"It's not particularly my cup of tea to be in the spotlight or in front of a camera," Kylie admitted to Spectrum News at the event. "I was a communication major in college. I love to be behind it. That's my bread and butter."
But that doesn't mean the 31-year-old is looking to shake it off completely.
"At the end of the day," she continued, "if it creates opportunities like this where we can leverage my network and figure out how to impact a community that has been so, so kind to the entire Kelce family, I am so happy to be able to give back to Kansas City in this way."
But you won't find Kylie playing cheer captain from the suite at the upcoming Chiefs versus Eagles game on Nov. 20. "I love sitting in the stands," she said, "cheering with the fans, even if it's in an opposing team stadium."
Another reason she chooses the bleachers over Travis' suite? Kylie admitted that the football player has "a lot of people who come to games and everyone loves to support him, but it means it's a tight squeeze in there."
She added, "Also, it's fun to cheer and not feel like the entire room is rooting against you."
Although Kylie roots for the Eagles, she and Jason don't view their daughters, Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 8 months, supporting their uncle as a foul.
"The girls do have some Chiefs gear, they've worn some Chiefs stuff," Jason told NBC Sports in October. "They're definitely Eagles fans, but we can be Chiefs fans sometimes."
Giving a look into their dynamic, the center shared how he feels when it comes to facing off against his little brother on the field.
"When your brother's playing for another team, it's easy to root for em," Jason continued. "You know I didn't know how it was going to go for the Super Bowl—that was certainly a weird experience being on opposite sidelines—but you know, you always want your brother to have success, and in some ways you hope for that more than your own."
