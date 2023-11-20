Why Jason Kelce’s Wife Kylie Isn’t Sitting in Travis Kelce’s Suite for Chiefs vs. Eagles Game

Watch : NFL Star Jason Kelce and Wife Kylie Welcome Baby No. 3

Kylie Kelce is intercepting the media frenzy and using it for a good cause.

Though her husband Jason Kelce plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, her brother-in-law Travis Kelce's romance with Taylor Swift has helped her gain a lot of attention. But rather than shake it off, she's using her platform to highlight causes close to her heart, like Kansas City's #StickWithKC field hockey clinic for girls.

"It's not particularly my cup of tea to be in the spotlight or in front of a camera," Kylie admitted to Spectrum News at the event. "I was a communication major in college. I love to be behind it. That's my bread and butter."

But that doesn't mean the 31-year-old is looking to shake it off completely.

"At the end of the day," she continued, "if it creates opportunities like this where we can leverage my network and figure out how to impact a community that has been so, so kind to the entire Kelce family, I am so happy to be able to give back to Kansas City in this way."