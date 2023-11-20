Paris Hilton Says She and Britney Spears "Created the Selfie" 17 Years Ago With Iconic Throwback Photos

Paris Hilton posted a few nostalgic shots of herself and Britney Spears posing for selfies together in the early aughts: "the most iconic invention."

By Alexandra Bellusci Nov 20, 2023 7:58 PMTags
Britney SpearsLindsay LohanParis HiltonCelebrities
There is nothing simple about Paris Hilton and Britney Spears' influence during the mid-aughts.

In fact, the heiress reminisced about one of their outings, sharing a slew of selfie-style snaps with the "Toxic" singer from 2006. And as Paris maintained, the photos capture more than just pop culture history.

"17 years ago, Britney and I created the selfie!," she captioned the Nov. 19 post. "Tag me in your most epic selfies to celebrate the most iconic invention."

The snaps show Paris and Britney posing with their heads together and smiling for the camera. The last slide captured the friends giving attitude while making kissy faces.

The Paris in Love star followed up the post the next day by asking fans on X, formerly Twitter, "In the 2000s, I invented the selfie. What have you done with my invention since then?!"

Of course, Paris has long spoken about being an early adopter of the photo style.

"If a beeper had a camera, I would have taken a selfie with it," Paris told W Magazine in 2017. "I think I have a selfie from when I was a little kid, like on a disposable camera."

photos
Britney Spears' Memoir Bombshells

As for Britney and Paris' friendship, that also dates way back. The duo were often photographed together during the mid-aughts, including when they joined Lindsay Lohan in the now-iconic photo of them leaving a club. And nearly two decades later, Paris' bond with the Grammy winner stands just as strong today. 

"She's one of the kindest people in the world and is such an angel," Paris told E! News in 2022. "She is not like any of the people in this town. She means a lot to me."

Paris Hilton/ Instagram

For a look back at Paris throughout the years, keep reading...

David Keeler/Online USA
2000
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
2000
Jeff Vespa/WireImage
2001
David Klein/Getty Images
2001
Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic
2001
Bill Davila/FilmMagic
2001
Evan Agostini/ImageDirect
2001
Dave Hogan/Getty Images
2001
Vince Bucci/Newsmakers
2001
Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect
2002
Dave Benett/Getty Images
2002
Amy Graves/WireImage
2003
Dave Hogan/Getty Images
2003
SGranitz/WireImage
2003
SGranitz/WireImage
2004
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
2004
Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage
2006
Jon Furniss/WireImage
2006
Mike Marsland/WireImage
2013
Steve Granitz/WireImage
2014
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
2017
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Diamond Ball
2018
Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage
2018
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video
2019
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
2019
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Animal Haven Gala 2019
2019
Jean-Baptiste Lacroix / AFP
2020
Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty Images for dcp
2020
BG002/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
2020
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
2020
