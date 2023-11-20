Paris Hilton Says She and Britney Spears "Created the Selfie" 17 Years Ago With Iconic Throwback Photos

Watch : Paris Hilton Claps Back at Criticism of Son Phoenix’s Appearance

There is nothing simple about Paris Hilton and Britney Spears' influence during the mid-aughts.

In fact, the heiress reminisced about one of their outings, sharing a slew of selfie-style snaps with the "Toxic" singer from 2006. And as Paris maintained, the photos capture more than just pop culture history.

"17 years ago, Britney and I created the selfie!," she captioned the Nov. 19 post. "Tag me in your most epic selfies to celebrate the most iconic invention."

The snaps show Paris and Britney posing with their heads together and smiling for the camera. The last slide captured the friends giving attitude while making kissy faces.

The Paris in Love star followed up the post the next day by asking fans on X, formerly Twitter, "In the 2000s, I invented the selfie. What have you done with my invention since then?!"

Of course, Paris has long spoken about being an early adopter of the photo style.

"If a beeper had a camera, I would have taken a selfie with it," Paris told W Magazine in 2017. "I think I have a selfie from when I was a little kid, like on a disposable camera."