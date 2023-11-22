Kate Spade Outlet’s Black Friday Sale Is Officially Here: Save Up to 90% Off Handbags, Accessories & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

It's the most wonderful time of the year besties, and we're not just talking about the holiday season. Kate Spade Outlet's anticipated Black Friday sale is officially here, and you won't be able to believe all the incredible deals our fave bag retailer is currently dishing out. So, once you're done celebrating Turkey Day with the fam, it's time to immediately get your credit cards out to shop as many cute bags as possible.

During this cyber rush, you can expect to find discounts of up to 70% on handbags, accessories, shoes, and even the cutest holiday pajamas ever! But wait besties, it gets even better— now you can throw in the code EXTRA20 at checkout for an extra 20% off on selected styles. And the cherry on top of this delicious Black Friday/Cyber Monday sundae? Free shipping on orders over $50 too! Which means you really don't have an excuse to start your early holiday shopping now (even if these gifts are just for you).

What are you waiting for? Scroll on down for the best Black Friday deals from Kate Spade Outlet so you can pick out gifts they'll love at prices you adore.