Kate Spade Outlet’s Black Friday Sale Is Officially Here: Save Up to 90% Off Handbags, Accessories & More

It's the most wonderful time of the year besties, and we're not just talking about the holiday season. Kate Spade Outlet's anticipated Black Friday sale is officially here, and you won't be able to believe all the incredible deals our fave bag retailer is currently dishing out. So, once you're done celebrating Turkey Day with the fam, it's time to immediately get your credit cards out to shop as many cute bags as possible.
During this cyber rush, you can expect to find discounts of up to 70% on handbags, accessories, shoes, and even the cutest holiday pajamas ever! But wait besties, it gets even better— now you can throw in the code EXTRA20 at checkout for an extra 20% off on selected styles. And the cherry on top of this delicious Black Friday/Cyber Monday sundae? Free shipping on orders over $50 too! Which means you really don't have an excuse to start your early holiday shopping now (even if these gifts are just for you).
What are you waiting for? Scroll on down for the best Black Friday deals from Kate Spade Outlet so you can pick out gifts they'll love at prices you adore.
Kate Spade Black Friday Accessory Deals
Full Circle Huggies
Add an extra touch of sparkle to your fit with a pair of these small but chic Full Circle Huggies. These dainty earrings are small enough to be worn daily without feeling uncomfortable, and are currently on sale for only $15!
Spot The Spade Hinged Bangle
Stacking bracelets are in, and this Spot The Spade Hinged bangle is a great one to add to your collection. Its cherry red color makes it the perfect holiday bracelet if you're looking to add a chic festive touch to your look.
Floating Logo Leather Gloves
Why choose between warmth and style? Rock that festive vibe with the perfect pop of red for the holidays. And if you prefer a more classic look, don't fret—they've got these in a sleek black too.
Gumdrops Studs
Can you believe these adorable studs are on sale for only $12? If you're looking for simple and dainty earrings, these are for you. Made of plated metal, they'll go with just about anything you wear, and are petite enough that you'll barely even notice them.
Kate Spade Black Friday Handbag Deals
Monica Satchel
If you're a corporate girlie looking for a new bag that'll hold all your office essentials, then you've come to the right place. The Monica satchel from Kate Spade is crafted from sleek pebbled leather and can hold all your basic essentials like a notebook or iPad. It also comes in three other colors, including an elegant deep berry that's perfect for fall/winter.
Dumpling Large Satchel
We couldn't resist adding this adorably shaped Kate Spade dumpling satchel to our list. Not only does its unique shape make it a statement piece, it also comes in three other colors.
Rosie Small Crossbody
The Rosie small crossbody features front and back zip pockets and is on sale in six colors: Festive Pink, Melon Rind Yellow, Pink Peppercorn, Celeste Blue, Dark Raspberry, and Enchanted Green.
Sienna Crossbody
Despite its small appearance, the Sienna crossbody can effortlessly fit any size of iPhone and all your essentials, earning rave reviews for its surprisingly spacious design. Plus, it stays effortlessly stylish thanks to its smooth, easy-to-clean leather.
Madison Flap Convertible Crossbody
Elevate your holiday party look with the perfect festive accessory—the Kate Spade Madison Small Flap Crossbody in Candied Cherry Red. Featuring 8 credit card slots and a convenient zip-up compartment at the front, it's both stylish and functional.
Rosie Faux Shearling Flap Crossbody
How chic is this crossbody?! We're in love with its neutral Sherpa-lined front flap, and its handy detachable coin purse that makes it easy to grab our smaller essentials.
Kitt Large Tote
For less than $79 (which is a total steal!!), you can get the Kitt Large tote to store all your office essentials. We have this one in our closet right now, and constantly use it year-round to commute to the office.
When is Black Friday 2023?
Mark your calendars for Nov. 24, 2023, to save big from so many of your favorite stores and retailers.
When do early Black Friday deals start?
Tons of brands started rolling out Black Friday deals as early as November 1, so you can start saving right now!
Are Black Friday deals really worth it?
The short answer is...yes! Black Friday is known for their doorbuster deals and some of the best savings you can get all year on some of the most popular products in every category.
How much are Black Friday discounts?
On average, discounts range anywhere between 20% and 60% with some brands even offering up to 80% off.
What is Cyber Monday?
Cyber Monday refers to the online sales that many brands began having on the Monday following Black Friday. Originally, the difference was that Cyber Monday deals happened exclusively online.
Are Black Friday deals better than Cyber Monday sales?
Many brands have sales on both days and are on average pretty much neck and neck. You can't really go wrong with either, plus you can shop from the comfort of your home during both events.
Why is it called Black Friday?
Back in the 1960s, the term Black Friday was used to describe the masses of post-Thanksgiving Day shoppers, where the influx of purchases made many stores' accounts go from "in the red" to "in the black."
