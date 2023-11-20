Gisele Bündchen Reflects on Importance of Kindness Amid "Silent Struggles"

Watch : Gisele Bündchen "Grateful" for Tom Brady Despite Split

Gisele Bündchen is sending an important reminder to fans.

More than a year after her high-profile divorce from Tom Brady, the supermodel shared a poignant message about those going through private battles and the impact a small gesture of kindness can have.

"Everyone we meet has faced or is facing challenges in life that we know nothing about," she wrote in a Nov. 18 Instagram post. "We don't see the silent struggles, the fear, the obstacles, the heartbreaks, or their daily ups and downs… As we go about our daily routine, we may miss seeing someone needing a simple, kind word or gesture. I believe an act of kindness sparks more kindness, and this is what we most need in the world today."

Indeed, Gisele has experienced her share of private struggles—albeit in the public eye. In the months leading up to her and Tom's divorce, the former couple was plagued by rumors surrounding the state of their marriage. Ultimately, they quietly navigated their breakup after 13 years of marriage, announcing their intention to part ways and finalizing the split on the same day in Oct. 2022.