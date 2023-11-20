Gisele Bündchen Reflects on Importance of Kindness Amid "Silent Struggles"

Gisele Bündchen is sending an important reminder to fans.
More than a year after her high-profile divorce from Tom Brady, the supermodel shared a poignant message about those going through private battles and the impact a small gesture of kindness can have.
"Everyone we meet has faced or is facing challenges in life that we know nothing about," she wrote in a Nov. 18 Instagram post. "We don't see the silent struggles, the fear, the obstacles, the heartbreaks, or their daily ups and downs… As we go about our daily routine, we may miss seeing someone needing a simple, kind word or gesture. I believe an act of kindness sparks more kindness, and this is what we most need in the world today."
Indeed, Gisele has experienced her share of private struggles—albeit in the public eye. In the months leading up to her and Tom's divorce, the former couple was plagued by rumors surrounding the state of their marriage. Ultimately, they quietly navigated their breakup after 13 years of marriage, announcing their intention to part ways and finalizing the split on the same day in Oct. 2022.
While Gisele admits her relationship with the former quarterback didn't work out as she had hoped, she is at peace with how things ended up.
"I look into my life, and I wouldn't have it any other way," the 43-year-old said during a September interview on CBS Sunday Morning. "I wouldn't have any other life. I wouldn't have done it if they said, ‘Can you change something in your life?' I wouldn't change absolutely anything."
And ultimately, Gisele noted she and Tom just grew apart.
"I think you have to accept sometimes that the way you are in your 20s, sometimes you grow together, sometimes you grow apart," the former runway star continued. "I mean, he's the father of my kids, so I always wish him the best. I'm so grateful that he gave me wonderful children. And I think when a door shuts, other doors open."
Still, they continue to work together to co-parent their son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10. Tom also shares son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan.
"You can choose to look at the glass half full or the glass half empty in your life—and that's for everything, for everything that you go through in your life," Gisele added. "And I had an incredible, many years, 16 years of so many lessons and so many wonderful memories, and I have the most beautiful children. They're the biggest loves of my life, and I'm so grateful for that. And I think, at the end of the day, it's like, imagine if this wouldn't have happened, I would have never had that."
