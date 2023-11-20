How Mark Wahlberg’s Kids Are Following in His Footsteps

Watch : Why Leaving Hollywood Is Better For Mark Wahlberg

When it comes to their futures, Mark Wahlberg's children aren't heading into uncharted territory.

In fact, his and wife Rhea Durham's four kids Ella, 20, Michael, 17, Brendan, 15, and Grace, 13 are proving the apple doesn't fall far from the tree—both athletically and creatively.

"My son's really into MMA, jiu jitsu, muay tai, right now," Mark, who practices marital arts himself, told E! News' Keltie Knight of Michael, adding of his youngest, "My daughter [Grace] obviously is an equestrian." As such, Grace's horse riding competitions are often a feature of her dad and no. 1 fan's social media. (Catch more from Mark on E! News Nov. 20 at 11 pm ET.)

But with a two-time Oscar nominee dad, it's unsurprising that at least one of the Wahlberg kids has expressed interest in acting. As the the 52-year-old—who recently invested to have an ownership stake in Flecha Tequila—noted of Brendan, "My youngest son says he's a better actor than me, and that he's gonna be bigger than I ever was. So I keep encouraging him to start now, but he's much more interested in playing video games."

In fact, Brendan's combined interest in acting and gaming almost earned him the opportunity to work alongside his dad in his newest film The Family Plan.