Travis Kelce Reveals How His Love Story With "Genius" Taylor Swift Really Began

Watch : Travis Kelce “Shocked” by Taylor Swift’s Lyric Change

Travis Kelce is filling in the blank spaces of his relationship with Taylor Swift.

While the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the Grammy winner have taken their romance public in recent months, they've kept many delicate details about their early days private, until now.

In fact, Kelce shared how the two later got in touch after he failed to meet her at her Kansas City Eras Tour show.

"There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: Yo! Did you know he was coming? I had somebody playing Cupid," he told WSJ. Magazine in an interview published Nov. 20, noting he later received a text from Swift. "She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out."

The duo later had their first date on the East Coast. "When I met her in New York, we had already kind of been talking," the athlete shared, "so I knew we could have a nice dinner and, like, a conversation, and what goes from there will go from there."

And it's safe to say that sparks have been flying ever since, even with the added outside pressure.