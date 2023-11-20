Travis Kelce Reveals How His Love Story With "Genius" Taylor Swift Really Began

Travis Kelce is assisting fans with details on the early stages of his and Taylor Swift's romance. Allow the NFL player to explain how "Cupid" played a role in their love story.

Travis Kelce is filling in the blank spaces of his relationship with Taylor Swift.

While the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the Grammy winner have taken their romance public in recent months, they've kept many delicate details about their early days private, until now.

In fact, Kelce shared how the two later got in touch after he failed to meet her at her Kansas City Eras Tour show.

"There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: Yo! Did you know he was coming? I had somebody playing Cupid," he told WSJ. Magazine in an interview published Nov. 20, noting he later received a text from Swift. "She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out."

The duo later had their first date on the East Coast. "When I met her in New York, we had already kind of been talking," the athlete shared, "so I knew we could have a nice dinner and, like, a conversation, and what goes from there will go from there."

And it's safe to say that sparks have been flying ever since, even with the added outside pressure.

"Everybody around me telling me: Don't f--k this up! And me sitting here saying: Yeah—got it," he told the outlet, before addressing the media attention. "That was the biggest thing to me: make sure I don't say anything that would push Taylor away."

And while he's enjoying this new chapter with Swift, Kelce is also adjusting to a new sense of fame.

"Obviously I've never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them...I've never dealt with it," he said. "But at the same time, I'm not running away from any of it."

"The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she's just living, enjoying life," he added. "When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange."

Kelce, who called Swift "hilarious" and a "genius" during his interview, noted that they share an important philosophy.

"Everybody knows I'm a family guy," he said. "Her team is her family. Her family does a lot of stuff in terms of the tour, the marketing, being around, so I think she has a lot of those values as well, which is right up my alley."

As their relationship continues, Kelce is taking notes from Swift. 

"I've never been a man of words," he admitted. "Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been f--king mind-blowing. I'm learning every day."

