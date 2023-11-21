Best Black Friday Deals on Kids' Clothes at Carter's, The Children's Place, Primary & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As a parent, I love shopping for my kids' clothes – cute tops, festive sweaters, cozy hats and scarves. But what I don't love as much is when they quickly grow out of those clothes and you have to buy everything all over again. Now, you can't slow down time, but what you can do is get ready for Black Friday savings. When everything goes on sale, you can stock up on all their essentials, plus you can snag some beautiful holiday clothes (that they'll probably only wear once or twice) for low, low prices.
But, you don't have to wait for the day after Thanksgiving to grab these deals. Starting now you can begin to add pajamas, tops, pants, coats, accessories, and more to your cart. Some stores are offering up to 60% off sitewide, so you can grab this sparkly girls' puffer coat with a fur-lined hood for $19.99 (original price $75) or these chic boys' desert boots for $15.98 (original price $39.95). The sales are jaw-dropping and plentiful, for babies to tweens, which is why I've gathered a list of the top retailers to check out. So keep on scrolling for the best Black Friday deals on kids' clothes. Your wallet will thank you and your kids might even thank you, too.
Baby 7-Pack Short-Sleeve Bodysuits
Babies and toddlers go through onesies like nobody's business. Make sure you have plenty on hand with this Carter's bodysuit seven-pack. It was originally $40, but you can get it now for $16. That's $2.29 a onesie! You can also get them in stripes and solids or in a long-sleeve options.
The Festive Fair Isle Dress
Grab this adorable (an warm) fair isle sweater dress in sizes 12 months to 12 years. It features festive trees, plus a ruffled collar and cuffs, that's made for the holidays. Originally $69, it's now a steal at $41.99.
Unisex Printed Quilted Crew-Neck Sweatshirt & Jogger Pants Set for Baby
This casual sweatshirt and jogger combo has an understated holiday feel that's great for boys or girls. It's available for ages 0 to 24 months, and an extra 35% is taken at checkout, making it a great deal at $17.50.
Holiday Print Long John Pajama Set
With 26 pattern options for sizes 2 - 16, these Hanna Andersson pajama sets are a holiday must-have. And right now, the site is taking 50% off EVERYTHING, so you can snag some for the whole family.
Amazon: Save big on clothes from Carter's, Gymboree, The Children's Place, French Toast, and more, plus UGGs, Crocs, other shoes. Just check out this set of three long-sleeved tops and pants for girls' at 78% off and 67% off this four-pack of boys' jeans.
Carter's: Score up to 60% off on all your basics, sitewide. There's something for preemies up to teens, like this bath robe set that's 50% off and hat and glove set that's 60% off.
The Children's Place: With code BLKFRI60 at checkout, you'll get 60% off the whole site for ages zero to 18. There's also 60 to 80% off on outerwear, like fleeces, puffers, snowsuits, hoodies, and more.
Hanna Andersson: Yes, you should get these matching pajamas for the entire family (which are 50% off), but you should also take a look at the entire site, because everything is 50% off. Take a look at this super cute gnome sweater and cozy cable knit cardigan.
Janie and Jack: Get beautiful holiday outfits that are 30% off, plus 70% off sales styles, for babies to 18-year-olds. You can snag these metallic ballet flats or festive nutcracker sweater.
JC Penney's: Shop their sales with savings up to 60% off. So many great deals, like this Carter's three-piece set for boys and three-piece set for girls.
J. Crew Factory: You can get up to 70% off the entire site, plus an extra 60% off clearance using code SALE60 at checkout. Take a peak at this sparkly crewneck sweatshirt for girls and knit pullover for boys.
H&M: Up to 60% off sales styles, including Disney's Frozen collection and saves on everything else. Check out this trendy gingham henley for just $13.99.
Kohl's: Big sales abound with code GOSHOP15 at checkout. Take a look at these Nike sneakers and waterproof snow boots.
Macy's: Score up to 60% off on outerwear, plus other Black Friday deals. You can get this boys' puffer coat for just $19.99 (original price $85).
Old Navy: Technically, their sales don't start until November 23rd, but there's already big savings on the site for babies and older kids. Just look at these $10 fleece leggings and $14 shark slippers.
Primary: Shop big with savings up to 40% sitewide on their colorful clothes and outerwear. This adorable polka dot raincoat is just $39.50 and these super cute puffer vests for babies are only $24.50.
Walmart: Officially, sales don't go live until November 22nd, 3pm EST, but you can bet there's lots of great deals up now. Don't sleep on this five-pack of adorable ankle socks and three-pack of cozy joggers.
