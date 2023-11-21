Best Black Friday Deals on Kids' Clothes at Carter's, The Children's Place, Primary & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

As a parent, I love shopping for my kids' clothes – cute tops, festive sweaters, cozy hats and scarves. But what I don't love as much is when they quickly grow out of those clothes and you have to buy everything all over again. Now, you can't slow down time, but what you can do is get ready for Black Friday savings. When everything goes on sale, you can stock up on all their essentials, plus you can snag some beautiful holiday clothes (that they'll probably only wear once or twice) for low, low prices.

But, you don't have to wait for the day after Thanksgiving to grab these deals. Starting now you can begin to add pajamas, tops, pants, coats, accessories, and more to your cart. Some stores are offering up to 60% off sitewide, so you can grab this sparkly girls' puffer coat with a fur-lined hood for $19.99 (original price $75) or these chic boys' desert boots for $15.98 (original price $39.95). The sales are jaw-dropping and plentiful, for babies to tweens, which is why I've gathered a list of the top retailers to check out. So keep on scrolling for the best Black Friday deals on kids' clothes. Your wallet will thank you and your kids might even thank you, too.