Shakira Reveals Why She Decided to "Finally Resolve" Tax Fraud Case for $7.6 Million

Shakira is ready to speak her truth, wherever, whenever.

On the first day of her tax fraud case in Barcelona, the 46-year-old has opted to accept a deal with the Spanish government.

Shakira confirmed her acknowledgement of six counts of failing to pay the Spanish government 14.5 million euros—the equivalent of about $15.8 million—in taxes between 2012 and 2014, the Associated Press reported Nov. 20. Per the outlet, the deal will see the singer receive a suspended 3-year sentence and a fine of 7 million euros—or $7.6 million.

"Throughout my career, I have always strived to do what's right and set a positive example for other," Shakira said in a Nov. 20 statement to E! News of her decision to accept the deal. "That often means taking the extra step in business and personal financial decisions to procure the absolute best counsel, including seeking the advice of the world's preeminent tax authorities such as PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited, who advised me from the start, and subsequently Ernst & Young Global Limited."