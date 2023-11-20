Why Taylor Swift's Music Is Temporarily Banned From Philadelphia Radio Station

Watch : Taylor Swift's Ex Joe Alwyn Makes Rare Public Appearance

This radio station won't be filling in the blank spaces with Taylor Swift hits this weekend.

A southeast Pennsylvania radio station announced that the pop superstar's music is temporarily banned until after the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium on Nov. 20.

Buster Satterfield—an on-air personality and the station's program director—explained the reason behind the ban, which took effect Nov. 17.

"The Eagle/ Chiefs Game is Monday night, and we need the Birds to focus," his Nov. 16 statement, shared by NBC10, read. "Q102 Loves Taylor Swift as much as the rest of the world but this weekend, the only Swift and Kelce we recognize play for the Birds."

After all, of course, the game will see the Chiefs' Travis Kelce take on his older brother Jason and the Eagles—a rematch of Super Bowl LVII earlier this year that saw Kansas City walk away victorious.