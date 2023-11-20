Why Taylor Swift's Music Is Temporarily Banned From Philadelphia Radio Station

Taylor Swift's music won't be played on station Q102—amid her romance with Travis Kelce—until after the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles face off at Arrowhead Stadium.

This radio station won't be filling in the blank spaces with Taylor Swift hits this weekend. 

A southeast Pennsylvania radio station announced that the pop superstar's music is temporarily banned until after the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium on Nov. 20.

Buster Satterfield—an on-air personality and the station's program director—explained the reason behind the ban, which took effect Nov. 17.

"The Eagle/ Chiefs Game is Monday night, and we need the Birds to focus," his Nov. 16 statement, shared by NBC10, read. "Q102 Loves Taylor Swift as much as the rest of the world but this weekend, the only Swift and Kelce we recognize play for the Birds."

After all, of course, the game will see the Chiefs' Travis Kelce take on his older brother Jason and the Eagles—a rematch of Super Bowl LVII earlier this year that saw Kansas City walk away victorious.

 

However, despite sources confirming to E! News Taylor and her parents Andrea Swift and Scott Swift would be in the stands during the game, the Grammy winner will no longer see the Kelce brothers face off.  

Instead, Taylor will be on stage in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for her Eras Tour, after postponing her Nov. 18 show due to extreme heat. 

The game is still set to be a family affair, however, as the whole Kelce clan—including mom Donna, dad Ed and Jason's wife Kylie—are in town. But regardless of who comes out as a winner, the brothers can easily shake it off.

"Both of the boys are very, very close," Donna told E! News ahead of their Nov. 20 game. "And there's nothing better than to get somebody to be more competitive, to try harder, especially for Travis to try to be better than somebody that's two years older than him. Constantly competing to get there."

The football match comes after Travis spent quality time with Scott in the VIP tent of Taylor's Eras Tour show in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Nov. 11.

During the concert, Taylor gave a sweet nod to the tight end with a lyric change in her song "Karma." Instead of singing "Karma is that guy on the screen coming straight home to me," Taylor replaced the word "screen" with "Chiefs"—prompting her fans at the show and Travis to go wild.

As for how the athlete felt about the change? His reaction is one that will never go out of style.

"Yeah, no, had no clue that—well, I might have had a little bit of a clue," Travis cheekily recounted to his brother during the Nov. 15 episode of their New Heights podcast. "But definitely, when I heard it come out of her mouth, still shocked me. I was like, ‘Oh, sh... she really just said that.'"

But while Taylor isn't able to cheer Travis on in person as he faces off against Jason, her previous game day looks prove she is on a winning streak with her style.

For a look back at Taylor's Chiefs-themed outfits, keep reading... 

