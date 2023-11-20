Billboard Music Awards 2023: Complete Winners List

Watch : Taylor Swift Makes History AGAIN: Find Out Why

The 2023 Billboard Music Awards took place on Nov. 19. As for the night's big winners, Morgan Wallen received the most accolades with 11 wins and Taylor Swift followed closely behind with 10. In fact, Billboard reported the "Bejeweled" artist and Drake are now tied for most BBMA wins of all time.

So how were the winners chosen? It was based on the musicians' performances on the Billboard charts over a certain time period (in this case, Nov. 19, 2022 through Oct. 21, 2023). According to Billboard, several factors were taken into consideration when looking at how fans interacted with and consumed an artists' music—such as their audio and video streaming, album and song sales and radio airplay and touring.

Of course, the awards were just one part of the evening. The night also featured performances by Mariah Carey, Tate McRae, Stray Kids, David Guetta, Bebe Rexha, Karol G, NewJeans, Peso Pluma and Wallen, with all the numbers taking place from various locations around the world.

Didn't see the show? Well, you can find the full list of winners below.