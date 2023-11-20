Taylor Swift Returns to Eras Tour Stage With Moving Performance After Death of Fan

Watch : Taylor Swift's FULL SPEECH from Eras Tour Film Premiere

Taylor Swift shared a tearful moment with the crowd at her latest concert.

The Grammy winner returned to the stage in Rio de Janeiro on Nov. 19, where she performed "Bigger Than the Whole Sky" as one of her surprise songs.

This moving moment came one day after postponing her Eras Tour concert due to the extreme temperatures and two days after a fan named Ana Clara Benevides Machado passed away ahead of Taylor's Nov. 17 show.

And although Taylor didn't specifically address Ana's death on the stage, her performance of "Bigger Than The Whole Sky"—a song of which the lyrics grieves a significant but unnamed loss—appeared to be a tribute to her.

In a clip shared to TikTok of the moment, the Midnights artist can be heard singing, "You were bigger than the whole sky / You were more than just a short time / And I've got a lot to pine about / I've got a lot to live without / I'm never gonna meet / What could've been, would've been / What should've been you."

Ana was only 23 when she was pronounced dead after suffering from cardiorespiratory arrest at the venue in Rio. Many of the other 60,000 attendees at the Nov. 17 show complained of extreme temperatures and an inability to bring their own water.