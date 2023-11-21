Black Friday Flash Sale: Peter Thomas Roth, Apple, Tarte, Serta, Samsung, Skechers, and More Top Brands

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Time flies when you're shopping for great deals. Christmas and Hanukkah will be here before you know it. Get your holiday shopping done now so you don't have to fret over shipping delays. There are so many Black Friday discounts that you need to check out before they disappear.
Get the look of an instant cheek lift with a 63% discount on the TikTok-Famous Tarte liquid blushes. Stop wasting your time searching for lost items and snag this deal on Apple AirTags. Ditch shoelaces for these insanely comfortable Skechers slip-ons while they're on sale. Upgrade your sleep setup with a 40% discount on a cooling Serta mattress.
Those are just some of the amazing deals from QVC's Black Friday Sale. There are thousands of major discounts, here are some E! Shopping Editor-approved picks to narrow down your choices.
Peter Thomas Roth Retinol Fusion PM Serum 5-Piece Holiday Gift
Sorry if this sounds dramatic, but this is an unfathomable deal on a miracle product. This fragrance-free retinol is a sought-after customer favorite that addresses the appearance of lines and wrinkles. If you want soft, vibrant, youthful skin, this seum is next-level amazing. There's enough retinol in here to last for a whole year. Don't miss this deal.
Shopping Editor Tip: Order by December 19 at 11:59 PM to get your order by December 25.
IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream, Beauty Sleep & Cleanser
Have confidence in your skincare with this game-changing IT Cosmetics bundle. The Confidence in a Cream Anti-Aging Hydrating Moisturizer absorbs super quickly and it provides 48 hours of hydration, per the brand. The Confidence in Your Beauty Sleep Night Cream addresses wrinkles, dryness, dullness, and loss of firmness. Confidence in a Cleanser is a unique hybrid product that's part-cleanser and part serum.
Sunday Riley Jewel Box 3-Piece Kit
This set has a $64 value, but you can get it for just $30 from QVC. The Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment decreases the appearance of lines and wrinkles in just 10 minutes, according to the brand. Brighten dull skin with the C.E.O. Vitamin C Brightening Serum, which also diminishes the look of fine lines and wrinkles. The Luna Sleeping Night Oil has a mix of retinol and skin-calming ingredients that make my skin plump, clear, and hydrated when I wake up.
Josie Maran Super-Size Argan Infinity Intensive Creamy Oil Duo
Winter weather. can be so harsh on your skin and hair. If you want long-lasting hydration that doesn't feel heavy or greasy, the Josie Maran Argan Infinity Intensive Creamy Oil is what you've been searching for. Provide instant hydration to your hands, lips, under eyes, cheeks, or anywhere else that needs a little TLC.
Pro Tip: This is a stunning highlighter over makeup and on bare skin. You can also mix it with your favorite makeup to step up your moisturizing game.
StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream Plus Jumbo 3.4oz
Tighten, lift, and firm with the the StriVectin TL Advanced Neck Cream. If you want to address sagging on the neck and sculpt your jawline, you can use a thin layer of this lotion twice a day. This is a great deal on a product with lots of rave reviews and TikTok love.
Pro Tip: I only buy this product when it's on sale and I encourage you to shop this deal before it sells out... again.
NuFACE Trinity+ w/ELE Attachment, Aqua Gel, and Brush
Are you concerned about fine lines, wrinkles, puffiness, and loss of elasticity? Use the NuFACE Trinity+ Facial Toning Device. It is a microcurrent device that helps visibly improve some of your biggest skin concerns, according to the brand. All you need is 5 minutes to perform your beauty routine, any time anywhere. In my experience, this device is great to contour, tone, smooth, and firm the skin.
QVC has this device in pink and white.
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Essentials Set
Hydration is the name of the game with this 2-piece skincare set from Peter Thomas Roth. The Water Drench Hyaluronic Glow Serum plumps and hydrates dry skin to deliver a dewy glow. Use the Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydrating Eye Gel to hydrate and reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles.
Pro Tip: If you want an extra-luxurious experience, keep the eye gel in the fridge.
Peter Thomas Roth Max Clear Invisible Priming Sunscreen Duo
This Peter Thomas Roth product is part-primer, part-sunscreen, part-skincare, formulated with hydrating ingredients to deliver a blurring effect. Stock up with this 2-for-1 deal.
Tarte Shape Tape Concealer Duo with Sponge
Use this top-selling, full-coverage concealer to brighten, mask dark circles, and hide blemishes and other perceived imperfections. You can get it in a lighter shade for some natural-looking brightness or you can go a shade or two darker to contour your complexion. This concealer delivers the coverage you need, all day long, plus it's super-hydrating. The sponge has multiple edges, replacing the function of several makeup tools.
If you bought these products from another site, each concealer would cost $31 and the sponge would be $18. Don't miss out on this deal.
Tarte Holiday Edition Blush Tape Liquid Blush Trio
If you're tired of endlessly blending out your blush to get the natural flush you had in mind, it may be time to try a new product. The Tarte Blush Wands have been all over TikTok with beauty enthusiasts praising the product for delivering easy-to-blend, mess-free application. The brand describes the Tarte Blush Tape as "the instant cheek lift in a tube." The blush has a dewy finish and a natural-looking glow.
Benefit Cosmetics Roller Liner Matte Liquid Eyeliner Duo
If you're looking for a long-wearing, waterproof eyeliner with a matte finish, then you should take advantage of this sale. The Benefit Cosmetics Roller Liner Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner lasts for 24 hours and it's available in black and brown.
This eyeliner is an Alix Earle favorite. If you bought two of these eyeliners from another site, it would cost $44. Score this QVC deal while you can.
Too Faced Lip Injection Lip Plumping Quad
This bundle includes your plump lip must-haves: two Lip Injection Maximum Plumps and two Lip Injection Extremes. Lip Injection Extreme has been my go-to for years in the Original shade because it's clear and looks beautiful over my favorite matte lipsticks. Plus, it's surprisingly hydrating. The Lip Injection Maximum Plump gives a fuller look that lasts even longer. These shades look great on their own or layered over lipstick.
If you bought these from another site, the Lip Injection Extreme would cost $29 each and the Lip Injection Maximum Plumps are $33 each. This bundle has a $124 value with a $52 price from QVC.
Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara 4-Piece Kit
A mascara that's so amazing that it's better than sex?! Well, that's for you to decide, but the Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara is a top-selling product with a loyal following. If you want fuller-looking lashes that are stretched, curled, and separated, this one is worth checking out— especially since this bundle is 58% off. Keep them all for yourself or give some away for holiday gifts.
Benefit Cosmetics BADgal BANG! Mascara Trio
This mascara has a major impact with just one swipe, but if you want to amp up the volume, this formula is easy to layer without clumping. Its streamlined brush also makes this a great mascara for lower lashes and for applying mascara on those hard-to-reach corners.
If you bought 3 of these mascaras from another site, it would cost $84. Don't miss this 58% off deal.
Tarte Holiday Edition Maneater Eyeliner 5-pc Set
Create eye-catching, festive looks just in time for the holidays with these high-definition eyeliners from Tarte. These formulas are waterproof and long-lasting with 12-hour power. This bundle includes eyeliners in navy, brown, nude, black, and moss along with a sharpener.
Limitless AirPro Portable Air Compressor & Power Bank
Here is a super helpful product you need in your life. Don't let the size fool you. This compact gadget is a portable air compressor that you can use to pump up tires, balls, and inflatables. It also works as a power bank, so you'll never have to worry about your phone dying in an emergency. It comes in 6 colors.
Apple AirTag 4-Pack with 4 Silicone Cases &Voucher
It's time to lose your habit of misplacing your belongings. The Apple AirTags are just what you need to track your daily essentials like your keys, handbag, and more. When the Apple AirTag shifts into Lost Mode, it pairs with Apple's Find My app and you can locate a missing object with ease.
This bundle includes 4 Apple AirTags and 4 silicone cases. There are 4 colors to choose from.
Google Nest Thermostat
I have a Google Nest Thermostat and I love that I can coordinate the settings with my routine, make adjustments from my phone, and link its function to my phone's location so I don't waste energy when I'm not home.
Tracfone Google Pixel 6A Phone with 1500 Talk/Text/Data & Accessories
This phone is a nice, stress-free purchase because there's no pressure to commit to a long-term contract. You can use this as a backup phone and keep your current number. Or you can change it. This phone has unlimited data, minutes, and texts. The bundle has a phone, wall charger, car charger, voucher, and the phone case of your choice. There are 5 phone cases to choose from, with prints and solid color options.
HP 15-Inch Touch Laptop Intel 8GB RAM 256GB SSD w/ Wireless Mouse & MS365
You can save $379 on the HP 15" Laptop with a free wireless mouse and one year of Microsoft Office 365 when you shop at QVC.
Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Print Camera with 10-Pack of Film
Capture life's best moments with the Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Print Camera. QVC has three colors to choose from. This bundle includes the camera, hand strap, 2 AA batteries, and a 10-sheet film pack.
Samsung 2023 65-Inch Class CU8000 4K Crystal UHDHDR Smart TV
Elevate your home with this smart TV from Samsung. It has a dazzling, clear resolution and easy access to your favorite apps and streaming services.
Apple iMac Intel Core i5 8GB, 512GB SSD with Voucher & Accessories
Save $690 a Apple iMac Intel Core bundle. This set comes with a Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse 2, power cord, Lightning-to-USB cable, Bluetooth earbuds, polishing cloth, and software voucher. There are 4 colors to choose from.
bObsweep PetHair Vision Plus Robot Vacuum and Mop
A 67% discount!? That's an immediate "add to cart" situation. Keep your home clean at all times with this automated appliance that functions as a vacuum and a mop without any effort. It comes with a charging station, adapter, cleaning tool, four side brushes, two filters, wet mop attachment, two microfiber mopping cloths, and NoSweep stripes.
Dyson V11 Torque Drive De-Tangle Cordfree Vacuum w/ 7 Tools
Dyson products have such a devoted following and pristine reputation. You may think this is like any other stick vacuum, but you're wrong. It takes cleaning to the next level. This discounted bundle includes a wall dock, detangling digital motorbar cleaner head, combination tool, crevice tool, hair screw tool, light pipe tool, stiff bristle brush, mini soft dusting brush, low-reach adapter, and wand storage clip.
Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker with Voucher
If you don't have a ton of counter space at home, but you want a reliable device that makes it easy to brew tea and coffee, I highly recommend the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker. The Keurig is so simple to use and you get an amazing sip of coffee every single time. It's a powerful, yet small machine that delivers consistent results every time. No more measuring coffee grinds. Just put in your favorite K-Cup and a bit of water and you're good to go. Use this for coffee, tea, hot chocolate, matcha, hot apple cider, and more delicious beverages. This machine comes in several colors.
This bundle comes with a voucher for K-Cup pods.
Ninja Foodi XL 10-in-1 Flip Digital Air Fry Smart Oven Pro w/ Rack & Probe
A 10-in-1 machine? Nope, that's not a typo. The Ninja Foodi XL 10-in-1 Flip Digital Air Fry Smart Oven really does so much. In fact, it can replace several appliances. This bundle comes with a sheet pan, wire rack, broil rack, Foodi smart thermometer, and removable crumb tray.
Nespresso by De 'Longhi Vertuo Next Premium Coffee/Espresso Machine
Stop wasting time and money waiting in line at the coffee shop. Become your own barista with this easy-to-use machine that has a built-in milk frother.
Vitamix Pro Series 750 64-oz Blender w/ 5 Presets & Cookbook Suite
The Vitamix Pro Series 750 Blender is an investment you'll love for years to come, if not decades. It has 10 speeds, 5 presets, and the function of 13 appliances: whole food juicer, blender, food processor, stick blender, hand mixer, ice cream maker, ice crusher, meat grinder, chopper, cheese grater, peanut butter maker, fondue maker, and a hot soup/sauce maker.
The bundle comes with a 113-recipe book, Simply Soups cookbook with 63 recipes, Simply Entertaining cookbook with 37 recipes, and Simply Smoothies cookbook with 89 recipes.
XTERRA Fitness UB120 Upright Bike
Getting to the gym can be easier said than done. Bring the gym to you with this incredible deal on an upright bike. It is compact and easy-to-store, which is perfect for a small space.
FitNation Slimline Walker's Deluxe Treadmill
If you have always wanted a treadmill, but you don't think you have the room for it at home, here's the one you need. It has built-in wheels for transport and it folds up for easy storage. QVC has 3 colors to choose from.
Sunny Health & Fitness Pink Under Desk Elliptical
If it's tough finding time to work out, I recommend multi-tasking. I have (and love) this seated elliptical. I can pedal while I watch TV, work on my laptop, or fold my laundry. It doesn't get any easier than this.
XTERRA ERG500 Air Turbine Rower
Get an intense full-body workout and a 58% discount on this rowing machine. When you're done working out, it folds up for easy storage instead of becoming an eye sore in your living room.
Aeropilates Pilates Home Studio 5-Cord Reformer
The next step in your fitness journey starts now. This pilates reformer bundle includes the five-cord reformer, pull-up bar, large stand, mat, head and neck pillow, magic circle, red and yellow cord, towel, six workout DVDs, and a 90-day subscription to Jumpstart program.
Amore Valyrie Boots
Knee-high boots are always a fashionable move. This style has contoured footbeds for support during those long days and it's currently 60% off. Choose from black and brown.
Skechers GOWalk Travel Washable Knit Slip-On Sneakers
No one enjoys tying their shoelaces throughout the day. These Skechers sneakers are easy to slip on and they deliver a secure fit. They have next-level cushioned support and QVC has 4 colorways to choose from.
Clarks Collection Leather Loafers
Loafers are a yearlong staple for the other seasons, especially if you go into an office, but don't stop there. Don't sleep on rocking a loafer with a casual outfit. It works. These Clarks loafers are fantastic because they're comfortable, supportive, and they don't blister my feet and ankles (even after a long day of walking).
QVC has 6 colors to choose from.
Sprigs Faux Fur Pull-Through Scarf with Zipper Pocket
A faux fur scarf looks chic and it feels luxuriously soft. This one is fashionable and functional with a secret, zip-up pocket that you can use to store your small essentials like your cards, keys, and phone. Choose from 6 colors and prints.
Vera Bradley Printed Cotton Triple Zip Hipster
Style meets function with this Vera Bradley style, which you can rock as a crossbody or a shoulder bag. You can adjust the strap to your comfort and stay organized with interior and exterior pockets. QVC has 15 colorways to choose from.
MIA Shoes Ivy Chelsea Boots
The lug sole trend is not going anywhere. Dress them up or go casual, they work for every look. There are 4 versatile colors to choose from. These boots have supportive and comfortable contoured footbeds to support your every stride.
Mia Ilia Heeled Boot
Save 62% on these chunky platform boots, which come in black and white. This retro-inspired footwear will work with any ensemble.
Poo-Pourri Set of (5) 2oz Spritzmas Deodorizers with Gift Bags
Poo-Pourri is an essential for anyone with a shared bathroom or if you are visiting family for the holidays. This spray doesn't cover up or eliminate odors. It prevents them from happening, according to the brand. The spray stops bathroom odors before they even begin. Just spritz the toilet bowl before you go and no one will ever know.
This set even comes with gift bags, which is perfect for the holiday season.
Waterpik Sonic Fusion 2.0 Flossing Toothbrush with 5 Brush Heads
Does anyone actually enjoy flossing their teeth? We all know that this is important, but who actually enjoys doing it? And how effective is dental floss? I'm not a dentist, so I can't comment on that with authority, but I prefer a Waterpik. It's a quick, thorough, and effective way to clean between my teeth. This one has 3 cleaning modes: brush, floss, and brush+floss.
QVC has this Waterpik set in black and white.
Soniclean Pro 4800 Rechargeable Toothbrush with 12 Brush Heads
Take care of your smile with a sonic brushing experience. This rechargeable toothbrush has 4 brushing modes and it comes with 12 brush heads, so you'll be stocked up for a long time.
QVC has 6 colors to choose from.
Serta Perfect Sleeper Blue Lagoon Nights PlushMattress
Having trouble falling asleep or staying asleep? Upgrade to a Serta mattress. This one has 8 layers including some cooling memory foam. It's supportive, yet comfortable with a plush firmness and it's 40% off right now.
When is Black Friday 2023?
This year, Black Friday is on November 24, 2023.
When is Cyber Monday 2023?
If you want to do more shopping post-Black Friday, there will be lots of deals on Cyber Monday, which is on November 27, 2023.
When can I shop Black Friday Deals?
QVC has amazing Black Friday deals leading up to Black Friday and through Cyber Monday. If you're ready to shop, there's no need to wait.
What stores have the best Black Friday deals?
Don't pay full-price if you don't have to. You can get great discounts from QVC, Amazon, Sephora, Good American, Ulta, Kate Spade, and more.
