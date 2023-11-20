Pregnant Jessie James Decker Appears to Hint at Sex of Baby No. 4 in Sweet Family Photo

Oh...boy?
Jessie James Decker may have confirmed the sex of her and husband Eric Decker's fourth baby.
On Nov. 18, the pregnant singer shared Instagram photos of herself standing in front of a Christmas tree in between her sister Sydney Rae Bass and her brother John James' wife Ali, with both of the latter women holding their baby boys–Sonny, 3 months, and Weston, 10 months, who are dressed in matching brown overalls and striped shirts. Jessie is holding up a third identical outfit. Eric appears in the background of a second photo, cheering.
"These three little turkeys gonna be BFFs," she captioned the post, adding a heart hands emoji.
Many fans interpreted the post to be a sex reveal. "So it's a boy omggggg," one person commented, while another user wrote, "Another BOY!!! Eric is gonna have his own football team. Congrats." Neither Jessie nor Eric, has responded to the comments.
Jessie, 35, announced her pregnancy in August. The "I Look So Good" singer showcased her baby bump in an Instagram video showing her sipping a beverage on a balcony. The clip was set to Mariah Carey's song "Always Be My Baby."
Jessie and Eric's new arrival will join their daughter Vivianne, 9, and sons Eric Jr., 8, and Forrest, 5.
"They're so excited. I mean, that's all we talk about, to be honest," the country star told E! News in September. "We're all just preparing for the baby's arrival. They're older now, so they understand what's going on, so it's cool."
The singer had said in a Q&A session with her fans in August that her pregnancy was not planned. "We were very, very surprised," she said. "As you know, I had been telling Eric it was probably time to get a vasectomy because I felt like we were done. I just feel like God always has other plans. So, it was extremely shocking and surprising."
Eric, she said, initially thought she was kidding when she told him she was pregnant. "He thought I was playing a joke on him because you guys know I'm such a jokester," she shared. "But I would never joke about something like this."
But after the couple welcomes baby No. 4, they're done having kids, Jessie said in October. "We're definitely not going for a fifth," she told E! News at the time. "I don't see five in the cards at all. I always felt a fourth, so it makes sense."
