Pregnant Jessie James Decker Appears to Hint at Sex of Baby No. 4 in Sweet Family Photo

Oh...boy?

Jessie James Decker may have confirmed the sex of her and husband Eric Decker's fourth baby.

On Nov. 18, the pregnant singer shared Instagram photos of herself standing in front of a Christmas tree in between her sister Sydney Rae Bass and her brother John James' wife Ali, with both of the latter women holding their baby boys–Sonny, 3 months, and Weston, 10 months, who are dressed in matching brown overalls and striped shirts. Jessie is holding up a third identical outfit. Eric appears in the background of a second photo, cheering.

"These three little turkeys gonna be BFFs," she captioned the post, adding a heart hands emoji.

Many fans interpreted the post to be a sex reveal. "So it's a boy omggggg," one person commented, while another user wrote, "Another BOY!!! Eric is gonna have his own football team. Congrats." Neither Jessie nor Eric, has responded to the comments.