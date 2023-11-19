Counting On's Jeremiah Duggar and Wife Hannah Expecting Baby No. 2

The Duggar family is growing once again.
Counting On star Jeremiah Duggar and his wife, Hannah Duggar, are expecting their second child. The pair announced the news Nov. 18.
"Life just keeps getting sweeter!" the couple captioned an Instagram pic showing Hannah holding up a sonogram while appearing with her husband and their daughter Brynley Noelle Duggar, 10 months. "#thebestdays #sograteful."
Several members of Jeremiah's family expressed their well-wishes in the comments section on the post. Jill Duggar Dillard commented, "Congratulations!!!" while Jessa Duggar Seewald posted two heart eyes emojis.
Jeremiah and Hannah married in March 2022, three months after announcing they were engaged. They welcomed their daughter last Christmas Day.
"After an incredible year, God gave us a precious Christmas gift to top it all off!!" Jeremiah wrote on Instagram at the time, sharing the couple's first pic of Brynley. "Baby girl decided to arrive early and we are totally and completely in love with our little Brynley Noelle. 12.25.22 • 6lbs 15oz • 19.5 in."
The couple has since shared several cute family pics with their daughter on Instagram. In July, Hannah posted an Independence Day-themed pic of herself and Jeremiah kissing Brynley's cheeks, with the three wearing red, white and blue.
"Celebrating the land that I love with the people that I love in a place that I love!" she captioned the photo. "#july4th."
Earlier this month, Hannah posted a photo of Brynley sitting in a field. She captioned the post, "We're soaking up every bit of sunshine before it officially gets cold and we pull out everything Christmas! Brynley is all about exploring these days and it's the cutest thing watching her take in the world."