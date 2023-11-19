Jared Leto Responds to Suggestion He Looks Like Scott Disick

For years, many fans have alleged that Jared Leto and Scott Disick are celebrity look-alikes. Find out how the Oscar-winning actor reacted to the comparison.

He's Jared Leto, Oscar-winning actor and...the Lord?

The Dallas Buyers Club star has for years occasionally drawn physical comparisons on social media to Scott Disick. On Nov. 17, the Kardashians star shared on his Instagram Stories a recent interview on Sirius XM's TikTok Radio, in which host Davis Burleson asked Leto for his thoughts about a TikTok that he said featured a girl who was convinced that he and the Kardashians star are twins.

"Wow," the Suicide Squad actor said, appearing to be dazed by the question.

After Burleson said the two looked "identical," Leto responded, "Really? Lucky me," and after a pause, added, "Thank you."

When asked if he saw the resemblance," the 51-year-old said, "I don't know. It's hard when you look at yourself. But they do say that people who look alike actually share a lot of DNA, sometimes. You know, if there's someone like, 'Oh my god, you look exactly like this guy,' you actually might be related somehow."

Leto continued, "So that would be nice. Because then I would have a rich relative. Because he's very wealthy, right? Yeah, that would be nice."

The Most Lordly Moments From Scott Disick on Keeping Up With the Kardashians

While the actor has never been spotted in public with Disick, 40, he has met members of the Kardashian-Jenner family over the years at celebrity events.

In June, he and Kim Kardashian sat together at the Louis Vuitton menswear spring/summer 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week. The previous month, Leto, wearing a cat costume, was seen chatting with the SKIMS founder and her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner at the 2023 Met Gala. The foursome along hung out together along with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos at the 2019 event.

See photos of more celebrity look-alikes below:

Kevin Mazur/VF15/WireImage

Amy Adams & Isla Fisher

The actresses, who starred together in Nocturnal Animals, are aware of the comparison. In 2016, Fisher said on NBC's Today show that she once cut and pasted Adams' face over hers for her family's holiday card.

Getty Images
Margot Robbie & Emma Mackey

The look-alike actresses both star in the movie Barbie, and it was no coincidence.

"I've been getting told for years that I look like the girl from Sex Education, who is Emma Mackey," main star Margot told BuzzFeed in a video interview posted July 9, 2023. "She plays one of the Barbies in the movie pretty much because [director] Greta [Gerwig] and I thought it would be funny. We were gonna do like this whole joke about us looking similar."

She continued, "Then once we got all dressed up as our Barbies, we were kind of like, 'We don't actually look that similar.'' When she's got her brown hair and I've got my blonde hair, we don't look that similar. So we didn't put that joke in the movie. But when people come up and say, 'I loved you in Sex Education,' I just say, 'Thank you. Thank you so much.'"

 

Getty Images
Margot Robbie & Jaime Pressly

"The celebrity I am mistaken for is Margot Robbie," the My Name Is Earl actress told Us Weekly in comments posted in 2022. "It happens all the time."

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Jessica Chastain & Bryce Dallas Howard

These stars both rock the red hair and, in this photo, a similar style.

And The Help co-stars look so alike that director Ron Howard mistook Chastain for his own daughter.

Chastain told AP the mishap took place at an Apple Store, explaining, "I was, like, walking by, I was like, 'Oh, that's Ron Howard.' And then my friend was with me (and) said he turned to someone, he goes, 'I think I just saw Bryce.' We look so much alike."

Bryce confirmed that the story was "legit" in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying her dad "was, like, shook. He really was."

"At first he was like, 'You really look so much alike,' " she said. "And I mean, obviously, I'm incredibly flattered, so it's great."

 

Vera Anderson/WireImage, Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Reese Witherspoon & Carrie Underwood

Neither celeb was upset when a social media user thought Witherspoon was Underwood while eating at a barbecue place in Nashville last summer.

"To the woman in the parking lot who just asked me if I was Carrie Underwood," the Legally Blonde star tweeted, "You officially made my day."

The Grammy winner quickly responded, "YOUR day?!?!?!?! That lady just made my whole life!"

Getty Images
Mark Ruffalo & Noah Centineo

"He's way better-looking than I was," Ruffalo said on the Tonight Show in March 2019. "Are you kidding me? I wish I looked like that, I swear to God."

Anne Hathaway & Amal Clooney

"I hope that I become half the woman she is," the actress said about George Clooney's wife, an international human rights lawyer, in an interview with Extra in 2015. "She's so accomplished and it's so thrilling to look at someone and be like, 'Wow. You really are making the world a better place.'"

Shutterstock
Daniel Radcliffe & Elijah Wood

Harry Potter and Frodo are well aware fans constantly confuse them, addressing their look-alike status in a joint interview with Empire magazine. 

"Though we are both short, pale, blue-eyed and brown-haired, I would say we don't actually look alike," Radcliffe said. "But the idea of us is exactly the same."

The Harry Potter star was once even asked to autograph a photo of Wood while in Japan, with the seeker not realizing he was not the Lord of the Rings lead.

"So the quickest way to deal with it was to just write, 'I am not Elijah Wood, signed Daniel Radcliffe' and then hope someone translated that for him later," Radcliffe explained.

Getty Images/REX/Shutterstock
Sharna Burgess & Gal Gadot

The Dancing With the Stars professional dancer looks similar to Wonder Woman herself!

Shutterstock
Leighton Meester and Minka Kelly

The Gossip Girl and Friday Night Lights actresses look so similar that they were cast as the leads in 2011's The Roommate, a Single White Female-esque horror flick.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic
Zach Galifianakis & Nick Offerman

The bearded stars look like legit twins!

Michael Buckner/Getty Images, Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Amber Valletta & Taylor Schilling

The actresses look like they were separated at birth

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images; Karwai Tang/WireImage
Allen Leech & Niall Horan

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen pointed out the Downton Abbey actor's resemblance to the One Direction singer.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images
Kristen Stewart & Jena Malone

The Twilight starlet and Hunger Games gal share dark locks and glowing skin.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Seth Meyers & Nat Faxon

Double take! The SNL funnyman and Oscar-winner could be brothers (or cousins at the least!).

Getty Images
Chelsea Handler & Elizabeth Banks

These two get mistaken for each other all the time. Just ask them. "When we were at the White House correspondence dinner, we both went and Bill O'Reilly was talking to me and I said, 'I think you're confusing me with Elizabeth Banks,' because I wanted to get the f--k away from him," the comedian said when Banks stopped by Chelsea Lately.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Aaron Paul & Tom Felton

Whether it's magic or just coincidence, the Breaking Bad star looks a lot like this Harry Potter actor.

Getty Images, FilmMagic
Ke$ha & Blake Lively

We'd believe it if the "Sleazy" songstress and Gossip Girl star revealed they were long-lost relatives.

John Shearer/Getty Images; Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Javier Bardem & Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Holy double take! These handsome actors certainly both have a sense of style.

Getty Images
Zooey Deschanel & Katy Perry

The New Girl actress has been mistaken for the singer and Perry even played into their resemblance in her "Not the End of the World" music video, during which Deschanel accidentally gets abducted by aliens who mistake her for the American Idol judge.

Shutterstock
Nina Dobrev & Victoria Justice

"Dude! You don't understand, I get this every single day," Justice told MTV News of her resemblance to The Vampire Diaries star. "Everyone always confuses me for her." 

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

