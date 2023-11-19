How Patrick Mahomes Really Feels About Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Romance

Watch : Travis Kelce “Shocked” by Taylor Swift’s Lyric Change

Taylor Swift dating Travis Kelce is no fumble for the Kansas City Chiefs, according to quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The NFL star has shared his thoughts on the couple's budding romance with regard to how it affects the athletes' team, who the singer has watched play in person multiple times in recent months.

"People see the whole Taylor Swift and Travis and they make it a huge deal because it is a huge deal," Mahomes told ESPN in an interview released Nov. 17. "I think it becomes a bigger deal to the fanbases than it does to the guys that are actually in the building."

Patrick first met Taylor at a Chiefs afterparty after her first game Sept. 24. "I've been lucky enough to meet Taylor and see how good of a person she is," he told ESPN. "I think you understand why it's not become a distraction or anything like that, because everybody cares about being the best they can be every day."