How Patrick Mahomes Really Feels About Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Romance

Patrick Mahomes shared his thoughts on his Kansas City Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce's budding relationship with Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift dating Travis Kelce is no fumble for the Kansas City Chiefs, according to quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The NFL star has shared his thoughts on the couple's budding romance with regard to how it affects the athletes' team, who the singer has watched play in person multiple times in recent months.

"People see the whole Taylor Swift and Travis and they make it a huge deal because it is a huge deal," Mahomes told ESPN in an interview released Nov. 17. "I think it becomes a bigger deal to the fanbases than it does to the guys that are actually in the building."

Patrick first met Taylor at a Chiefs afterparty after her first game Sept. 24. "I've been lucky enough to meet Taylor and see how good of a person she is," he told ESPN. "I think you understand why it's not become a distraction or anything like that, because everybody cares about being the best they can be every day."

Taylor has attended four Chiefs games and sparked a media frenzy each time. In October, the singer brought several of her celebrity friends, including Blake Lively, husband Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Sophie Turner, to one of them. Taylor has also gotten to know the people in Travis' inner circle—she's sat with his mom, Donna Kelceas well as Patrick's wife Brittany Mahomes, who she has also invited out to dinner with her squad.

Gotham/GC Images / CHRIS DELMAS / AFP via Getty Images

In his interview with ESPN, Patrick spoke about his close friendship with Travis. "I honestly feel like he's my brother," he said. "His family and my family have almost become one family because of the relationship that we have and how we've kind of became these brothers on the football field."

He continued, "But off the football field as well, he doesn't try to be this Travis Kelce, Saturday Night Live guy. He just wants to be the guy that comes to play football every single day, and I think that's what makes him so special and why guys really gravitate towards him."

Travis had hosted SNL back in March and also made a cameo on an October episode. Taylor also appeared briefly on the latter show, after which they celebrated with the cast at an after-party.

"We both love winning and we love competing," Patrick said about Travis, "and I think that's what makes us have that same wavelength on the football field, as we're going to compete to the very end."

Look back at Taylor's NFL style below:

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

NFL Debut

While supporting Travis Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 24, her first-ever NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium, Taylor Swift sported DÔEN's white Lois Tank and Ksubi's distressed denim shorts, which she paired with a Chiefs windbreaker and matching New Balance sneakers.

Elsa/Getty Images

Welcome to New Jersey

For the Chiefs' Oct. 1 game against the New York Jets, held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Taylor wore Area's denim shorts, which quickly sold out. The singer completed the look with Christian Louboutin boots and Gant's relaxed leather shirt.

Elsa/Getty Images

Classic Swift

And Taylor couldn't forget her signature red lip for the star-studded game.

Jamie Squire / Getty Images

Erin Andrews Assist

For the Chiefs' Oct. 12 game, where she spent time with Travis' dad Ed Kelce, Taylor wore a Chiefs jacket from WEAR, a line by Erin Andrews (who Travis has credited for connecting him with Taylor).

Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Suite Style

Taylor, who also spent time with quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes at the game, sported a Balenciaga corset top underneath the Chiefs jacket.

David Eulitt / Jamie Squire / Getty Images

She's Got His Number

Taylor had an extra special accessory on her wrist for the Chiefs' Oct. 22 game: An Erimish bracelet with Travis' jersey number on it.

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Are You Ready For It?

...we can't calm down.

