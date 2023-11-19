Miss Universe 2023 Winner Is Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios

Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios won the Miss Universe 2023 competition Nov. 18. Find out more about her and see photos of the contestants.

A new Miss Universe has been crowned.

Sheynnis Palacios from Nicaragua won the 2023 title at the international competition's 72nd final in San Salvador, El Salvador Nov. 18. She is the first contestant from her country to win the Miss Universe pageant.

The 23-year-old, a TV host and model, beat first runner-up Anntonia Porsild from Thailand and second runner-up Moraya Wilson from Australia. The other contestants who made the top 10 to appear in the final were Colombia's Camila Avella, El Salvador's Isabella García-Manzo, Peru's Camila Escribens, the Philippines' Michelle Dee, Puerto Rico's Karla Guilfú Acevedo, Spain's Athenea Pérez and Venezuela's Diana Silva.

A total of 84 contestants took part in the Miss Universe 2023 pageant and competed in evening gown, swimsuit and national costume. Palacious dressed in a black embellished costume designed by Jorge Salazar Caliz inspired from the Nicaraguan Grackle, a bird native to her country.

Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel, also a past Miss USA, presented the winner with the crown.

Hours before the final, Palacious, who had competed in many pageants before, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram about fulfilling a childhood dream to take part in the global competition.

"Tonight I dedicate it to my inner child and to each of the girls who yearn to fulfill this dream," she wrote in Spanish, "even the sky itself is the limit, dream so big that people think it is impossible to achieve, because that is where you know that your dreams and goals will exceed obstacles, and remember to accompany them with determination, perseverance and passion."

She continued, "My beautiful homeland, thank you for allowing me to be an ambassador of your culture, of your landscapes, of our identity and colonial beauty, my Nicaragua...will be an honor to scream one more night your name and prove to the universe that the homeland may be small but we are full of big dreams."

See photos of the Miss Universe 2023 winner and the other contestants competing in swimsuit, evening gown and national costume contests for the pageant:

Miss Universe 2023 Winner

Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios

Miss Universe 2023 Winner

Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios

Miss Universe 2023 Winner

Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios

Miss Universe 2023 Winner

Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios

Miss Universe 2023 Winner

Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios

Albania

Endi Demneri

Angola

Ana Barbara Da Silva

Aruba

Karol Croes

Australia

Moraya Wilson

Bahamas

Melissa Ingraham

Argentina

Yamile Dajud

Bahrain

Lujane Yacoub

Belgium

Emilie Vansteenkiste

Bolivia

Estefany Rivero

Brazil

Maria Brechane

British Virgin Islands

Ashellica Fahie

Bulgaria

Yuliia Pavlikova

Cambodia

John Sotima

Cameroon

Issie Princesse

Canada

Madison Kvaltin

Cayman Islands

Ileann Powery

Chile

Celeste Vie

Colombia

Camila Avella

Costa Rica

Lisbeth Valverde Brenes

Croatia

Andrea Erjavec

Curacao

Kim Rossen

Czech Republic

Vanesa Svedova

Denmark

Nikoline Uhrenholt Hansen

Dominican Republic

Mariana Downing

Ecuador

Delary Stoffers

