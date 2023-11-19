Miss Universe 2023 Winner Is Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios

Watch : Miss Universe 2022 Addresses Rigged Pageant Claims

A new Miss Universe has been crowned.

Sheynnis Palacios from Nicaragua won the 2023 title at the international competition's 72nd final in San Salvador, El Salvador Nov. 18. She is the first contestant from her country to win the Miss Universe pageant.

The 23-year-old, a TV host and model, beat first runner-up Anntonia Porsild from Thailand and second runner-up Moraya Wilson from Australia. The other contestants who made the top 10 to appear in the final were Colombia's Camila Avella, El Salvador's Isabella García-Manzo, Peru's Camila Escribens, the Philippines' Michelle Dee, Puerto Rico's Karla Guilfú Acevedo, Spain's Athenea Pérez and Venezuela's Diana Silva.

A total of 84 contestants took part in the Miss Universe 2023 pageant and competed in evening gown, swimsuit and national costume. Palacious dressed in a black embellished costume designed by Jorge Salazar Caliz inspired from the Nicaraguan Grackle, a bird native to her country.

Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel, also a past Miss USA, presented the winner with the crown.