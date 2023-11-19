Soccer Star Ashlyn Harris Breaks Silence About Ali Krieger Divorce

In her statement, Ashlyn made no reference to reports of her new romance but did note how she has received "online hate" following news of her and Ali's split and said that it has "devastated" her mental health. She also denied cheating on Ali.

"Let me be clear: I did not step out on my marriage," she wrote. "I was always faithful in my marriage, if not always totally happy."

Ashlyn said that her priority is and always has been the kids. "My priority is being a good co-parent to them with Ali," she wrote. "Despite this current darkness, there have been years of love between us. And our kids are the best part of it all. They deserve two healthy and happy parents, and that's what matters most. We are all in pain."

She continued, "I share all of this to remind people that bullying anyone about a personal decision, especially when that bullying is rooted in lies, really hurts. I'm hoping that instead of continuing this cruelty you can remember the simple truth that I'm a human being, a mom, and a good person just trying my best. I'd appreciate if you could take a breath and treat me and my family with some humanity."