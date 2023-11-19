Soccer Star Ashlyn Harris Breaks Silence About Ali Krieger Divorce

Ashlyn Harris is speaking out about her split from Ali Krieger.
On Nov. 18, almost a month after her divorce filing from the fellow soccer star—with whom she shares kids Sloane, 2, and Ocean, 15 months—was made public, the athlete posted a statement about their breakup.
""Ending a relationship after almost 13 years of friendship, teammate-ship, marriage, and co-parenting (many of them good years) is a decision that was not made lightly," Ashlyn wrote on Instagram. "We agreed to center our children, continue therapy, separate, and to move forward with our lives. Two happy families are always better than one unhappy one. This process is never easy, but we were making our way through."
In mid-October, E! News learned that Ashlyn filed for divorce from Ali Sept. 19 in Florida. News of the couple's split came just over a year after they welcomed their second child, Ocean, via adoption. Soon following news of the former couple's split, multiple outlets reported that Ashlyn is dating One Tree Hill alum Sophia Bush.
Days later, Ali shared a cryptic post from her Gotham FC team practice: "Preparing for playoffs while in my Beyoncé lemonade era."
In her statement, Ashlyn made no reference to reports of her new romance but did note how she has received "online hate" following news of her and Ali's split and said that it has "devastated" her mental health. She also denied cheating on Ali.
"Let me be clear: I did not step out on my marriage," she wrote. "I was always faithful in my marriage, if not always totally happy."
Ashlyn said that her priority is and always has been the kids. "My priority is being a good co-parent to them with Ali," she wrote. "Despite this current darkness, there have been years of love between us. And our kids are the best part of it all. They deserve two healthy and happy parents, and that's what matters most. We are all in pain."
She continued, "I share all of this to remind people that bullying anyone about a personal decision, especially when that bullying is rooted in lies, really hurts. I'm hoping that instead of continuing this cruelty you can remember the simple truth that I'm a human being, a mom, and a good person just trying my best. I'd appreciate if you could take a breath and treat me and my family with some humanity."