Travis Kelce's Old Tweets Turned into a Song by Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show

Travis Kelce's old tweets that have gone viral inspired a rap song performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

By Corinne Heller Nov 19, 2023 12:14 AMTags
TVTwitterJimmy FallonFunnyViralParodyThe Tonight ShowTravis Kelce
Watch: Travis Kelce “Shocked” by Taylor Swift’s Lyric Change

Travis Kelce's viral past tweets have kicked off a primetime rap parody song.

On the Nov. 17 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, host Jimmy Fallon and rapper Tariq Trotter, lead MC of The Roots—the series' house band—performed a song incorporating several of the Kansas City Chiefs star's Twitter posts from years past that have recirculated in recent days amid growing online and media attention over his budding romance with Taylor Swift.

"Guys, I don't know if you saw this, but this week, a lot of Travis Kelce's old tweets went viral, for a good reason," Jimmy said. "They're just really wholesome and fun. And people are loving them. So, we thought we'd share some of them with you now. It's a little song called 'The Ballad of Travis Kelce.'"

"Travis used to tweet a lot / Nah, he wouldn't quit," rapped Tariq, after which Fallon chimed in, "Now this guy's with Taylor Swift / And, yeah, the two are dating."

photos
Taylor Swift Cheers on Travis Kelce at Her 4th Kansas City Chiefs Game

Throughout the song, Jimmy rapped several of Travis' past tweets, including the second part of Travis' 2011 post that reads, "I just gave a squirle a peice of bread and it straight smashed all of it!!!! I had no idea they ate bread like that!! Haha #crazy."

"Sometimes they were simple," Tariq rapped about the athlete's Twitter posts, "And sometimes they were clever."

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift “Devastated” After Fan Dies at Her Brazil Concert

2

Why Kim Kardashian Thinks She Has Coccydynia

3

Details Revealed on Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Baby Rocky

The segment then displayed part of another 2011 post Travis shared on Twitter, which Fallon read aloud: "Haven't been to dave n busters in 4ever."

David Eulitt / Jamie Squire / Getty Images

Tariq continued, "Sometimes he was really deep / The whole world he'd inspire / Then he'd take it down a notch / And keep things super light."

Jimmy then read one of Travis' 2009 tweets that read, "Bout to get some Taco Bell!!! then hit everyone up, n see whats poppin tonight."

That was not the only tweet about food that the football star shared years ago that recently went viral. "When he tweeted years ago / The lights were maybe lacking," Tariq rapped, to which Jimmy responded by reading another 2011 post Travis shared on Twitter that read, "Up at Olive Garden with papa!! Had to grab the Fettucini with the Chicken Alfredo!! #shmackin."

Look back at Taylor's NFL game style at Travis' Chiefs games below:

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

NFL Debut

While supporting Travis Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 24, her first-ever NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium, Taylor Swift sported DÔEN's white Lois Tank and Ksubi's distressed denim shorts, which she paired with a Chiefs windbreaker and matching New Balance sneakers.

Elsa/Getty Images

Welcome to New Jersey

For the Chiefs' Oct. 1 game against the New York Jets, held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Taylor wore Area's denim shorts, which quickly sold out. The singer completed the look with Christian Louboutin boots and Gant's relaxed leather shirt.

Elsa/Getty Images

Classic Swift

And Taylor couldn't forget her signature red lip for the star-studded game.

Jamie Squire / Getty Images

Erin Andrews Assist

For the Chiefs' Oct. 12 game, where she spent time with Travis' dad Ed Kelce, Taylor wore a Chiefs jacket from WEAR, a line by Erin Andrews (who Travis has credited for connecting him with Taylor).

Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Suite Style

Taylor, who also spent time with quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes at the game, sported a Balenciaga corset top underneath the Chiefs jacket.

David Eulitt / Jamie Squire / Getty Images

She's Got His Number

Taylor had an extra special accessory on her wrist for the Chiefs' Oct. 22 game: An Erimish bracelet with Travis' jersey number on it.

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Are You Ready For It?

...we can't calm down.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift “Devastated” After Fan Dies at Her Brazil Concert

2

Why Kim Kardashian Thinks She Has Coccydynia

3

Details Revealed on Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Baby Rocky

4

Lauren Graham Shares Insight into Friend Matthew Perry's Final Year

5

Jacob Elordi's Costar Reacts to His Kissing Booth Criticism