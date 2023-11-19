Travis Kelce's Old Tweets Turned into a Song by Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show

Watch : Travis Kelce “Shocked” by Taylor Swift’s Lyric Change

Travis Kelce's viral past tweets have kicked off a primetime rap parody song.

On the Nov. 17 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, host Jimmy Fallon and rapper Tariq Trotter, lead MC of The Roots—the series' house band—performed a song incorporating several of the Kansas City Chiefs star's Twitter posts from years past that have recirculated in recent days amid growing online and media attention over his budding romance with Taylor Swift.

"Guys, I don't know if you saw this, but this week, a lot of Travis Kelce's old tweets went viral, for a good reason," Jimmy said. "They're just really wholesome and fun. And people are loving them. So, we thought we'd share some of them with you now. It's a little song called 'The Ballad of Travis Kelce.'"

"Travis used to tweet a lot / Nah, he wouldn't quit," rapped Tariq, after which Fallon chimed in, "Now this guy's with Taylor Swift / And, yeah, the two are dating."