Travis Kelce's Old Tweets Turned into a Song by Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show

Travis Kelce's viral past tweets have kicked off a primetime rap parody song.
On the Nov. 17 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, host Jimmy Fallon and rapper Tariq Trotter, lead MC of The Roots—the series' house band—performed a song incorporating several of the Kansas City Chiefs star's Twitter posts from years past that have recirculated in recent days amid growing online and media attention over his budding romance with Taylor Swift.
"Guys, I don't know if you saw this, but this week, a lot of Travis Kelce's old tweets went viral, for a good reason," Jimmy said. "They're just really wholesome and fun. And people are loving them. So, we thought we'd share some of them with you now. It's a little song called 'The Ballad of Travis Kelce.'"
"Travis used to tweet a lot / Nah, he wouldn't quit," rapped Tariq, after which Fallon chimed in, "Now this guy's with Taylor Swift / And, yeah, the two are dating."
Throughout the song, Jimmy rapped several of Travis' past tweets, including the second part of Travis' 2011 post that reads, "I just gave a squirle a peice of bread and it straight smashed all of it!!!! I had no idea they ate bread like that!! Haha #crazy."
"Sometimes they were simple," Tariq rapped about the athlete's Twitter posts, "And sometimes they were clever."
The segment then displayed part of another 2011 post Travis shared on Twitter, which Fallon read aloud: "Haven't been to dave n busters in 4ever."
Tariq continued, "Sometimes he was really deep / The whole world he'd inspire / Then he'd take it down a notch / And keep things super light."
Jimmy then read one of Travis' 2009 tweets that read, "Bout to get some Taco Bell!!! then hit everyone up, n see whats poppin tonight."
That was not the only tweet about food that the football star shared years ago that recently went viral. "When he tweeted years ago / The lights were maybe lacking," Tariq rapped, to which Jimmy responded by reading another 2011 post Travis shared on Twitter that read, "Up at Olive Garden with papa!! Had to grab the Fettucini with the Chicken Alfredo!! #shmackin."
