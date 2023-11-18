Kim Kardashian Brings Daughters North and Chicago West and Her Nieces to Mariah Carey Concert

Kim Kardashian and her girls had one sweet day out at Mariah Carey's Christmas concert.
The SKIMS founder attended the pop star's Merry Christmas One And All! tour show at the Hollywood Bowl Nov. 17 and brought her daughters North West, 10, and Chicago West, 5, as well as two of her nieces, Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson, 5, and Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian, 7.
Kim shared several selfie videos of herself at the kids at the show, including many clips of herself cuddling and singing along with Chicago.
Onstage, Mariah was occasionally joined by her own kids, twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon, 12, who she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon.
The singer and her son performed a cover of "Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane)" while she and her daughter sang a cover of "Christmas Wrapping" and "Jesus Born on This Day," from her hit 1994 album Merry Christmas.
Kim gave the child a shoutout on her Instagram Stories, writing alongside a video of her, "Go Monroe!!!"
In addition to more holiday tunes, the pop star also performed some of her classic '90s songs, such as "Dreamlover," "Always Be My Baby" and "Hero." She performed her signature holiday single, "All I Want for Christmas Is You," as her encore.
Speaking of Kim, Mariah does know her: In February, she and Monroe teamed up with the Kardashians star and North to film a TikTok video of the four lip-synching the pop star's song, "It's a Wrap."
"It's a wrap!" read the caption to the clip, which was posted to Kim and North's account as well as Mariah's. "But never for us!"
See pics Kim shared of her and her family at Mariah's Christmas concert below: